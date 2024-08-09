Meet Kevin Costner's parents and lesser-known sibling

Kevin grew up in Compton, California, and is the youngest son of William and Sharon Costner. William was an electrician and utilities executive, and his job took the family all over the United States.

Kevin told GQ in May this year about the impact that constantly moving for his father's job had on him growing up. "I lost a lot of confidence in those years, and almost lost myself," he revealed.

Despite this disconnect, Kevin remained close to his father even after moving away to college. He told The Hollywood Reporter that William always "took a big interest in my career", even offering unsolicited advice about his smash-hit television show Yellowstone.

According to the actor, his father told him, "'You're gonna lose your audience, fella. That is a naughty show. They're gonna drift away son…You mark my words that's naughty.'"

The Dances With Wolves actor continued, "I just look at my dad and say 'Oh my God.' And a few years later he goes 'The nurses wanna know how it ends.'"

Kevin's dad even got involved in some of his projects; he revealed on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2014 that William jumped at the chance to feature in a film.

"In Dances with Wolves, when I'm actually riding, I'm about to give up my life, and I do that Catholic thing, and then the soldier who's about to shoot me gets shot in the forehead. He does that and I cut back, and it's my father with the gun."

"I said, 'You want to be in the movie, you want to save me?' and he said, 'Yeah.' There's little things that you can throw people into," he concluded.

Sadly, William has since passed; but Kevin credits his father for imposing a strong work ethic on his children. "He was tough," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was a fighter; he could fight. And he taught me in a way that was designed to win."