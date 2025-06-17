Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS alum Daniela Ruah shares rare personal update with photo of lookalike kids: 'I'm so lucky'
Daniela Ruah attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

NCIS alum Daniela Ruah shares personal update featuring rarely-seen kids: 'I'm so lucky'

Daniela is married to NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother, David Paul Olsen

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Daniela Ruah is getting a late start to the Father's Day tributes, but she can't resist sharing her love and appreciation for her husband of 11 years, David Paul Olsen.

Daniela, 41, and David, 49, have been married since 2014, the result of a matchmaking through her former NCIS: Los Angeles co-star and now brother-in-law, Eric Christian Olsen.

David was his younger brother's stunt double on the series and is an actor as well. The pair share two children, those being 11-year-old son River and eight-year-old daughter Sierra.

Daniela Ruah's two kids captured in a photo sitting on a rock formation in a cove beside their father David Paul Olsen wearing scuba suits, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Daniela shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband David Paul Olsen

To honor him on Father's Day, which was on Sunday, June 15, Daniela took to her Instagram page with a photo of her two rarely-seen kids sitting on a rock formation in a stunning cove beside their father, all dressed in scuba suits and observing their water with their backs turned to the camera.

"Happy belated Father's Day to the best daddy we could ask for…," she sweetly penned. "You love our cubs fiercely and I'm so lucky I get to raise them with you."

David is also an entrepreneur, responsible for creating a new door locking mechanism he brands the Garrison Door, constructed himself based off of his own experience as a former Navy SEAL. However, the real impetus to start the company came when his family's home was broken into.

Daniela Ruah and David Paul Olsen hugging each other in a Instagram picture© Instagram
The couple have been married for 11 years

His recollection of the incident on his website reads: "I am a trusting person, yet we locked our doors as any normal person does. One night we came home to find our door kicked in and the sanctuary of our home desecrated." 

He continued: "We had very few items of value, but that didn't stop the thieves from destroying property while they looked for money, weapons, or jewelry. At the time we had a dead-bolt lock, a 1-inch bolt that was kicked right through the wood frame: the strike plate was found on the floor, probably one kick; easy entry." 

Photo shared by Daniela Ruah announcing her do Roxy's death, in which her kids are pictured with the pup© Instagram
Their two kids, 11-year-old River and eight-year-old Sierra

"Personal possessions are one thing; my family's safety is another. What if they had been home? What if those horrendous 6-o'clock news stories came to life at my home?"

Daniela, on the other hand, has found success since ending her run on NCIS: LA as Kensi Blye in the director's chair, helming several episodes from the NCIS franchise at large (notably the now also-canceled NCIS: Hawai'i), and most recently taking on the task of directing an episode of The Equalizer.

Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks) on NCIS: LA© CBS Photo Archive
Her brother-in-law happens to be her NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen

"It was actually a very seamless transition," the actress told Parade of making the jump. "We put the work in and made calls and told people, 'I'm available, I'd love to direct on your show.'" 

"Then for The Equalizer, we're talking about a genre that is also procedural, so it's definitely in my comfort zone," the mom-of-two explained. "I would love to start working outside of that, as well as maintaining the procedural world because I love it. It's what I know best obviously. So it wasn't that far-fetched of a step."

Daniela Ruah opens up about family's health history

