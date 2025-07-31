Serena Williams issues 'caution' to fans with latest photo of daughter

Serena Williams has two great loves in her life – her family and tennis. The athlete recently proved she’s the ultimate supermom by combining both in a powerful, picture-perfect moment.

The tennis champion took to Instagram to share a striking photo of herself mid-serve on the court – but this time, she had a new doubles partner: her daughter, Adira, cradled in her arms.

© Instagram Serena held her daughter mid serve

Serena donned a white long-sleeve top with a pair of black leggings and completed her sporty look with a matching white cap. Meanwhile, the star's one-year-old looked adorable in a blue dress.

However, Serena made sure to "caution" her followers against trying the stunt themselves, as such a surprising combination should be left to professional tennis players.

The 43-year-old captioned the post: "I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner. Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian. Caution, don’t try this at home!"

Serene's fans flocked to the comments to gush over her talented multitasking and question whether the photograph was a sign that she could be professionally returning to the court. "I find this so hilarious," penned one social media user.

© Getty Images The tennis champion has two daughters

"Not all these doubles clues! USOPEN with Big sis vibes is everything. Nobody brings in the crowds like the Williams sisters!" added another fan.

"Honey, You sure you are not coming back!?" wrote a third follower.

Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, was also quick to leave a message under the amusing post. "Told you this would do numbers!" he penned.

Serena's family life

The tennis star and her husband, Alexis, tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr., in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with their youngest child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

© Getty Images Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia

Despite her countless tennis wins, Serena admitted in an interview with Byrdie in April 2024 that what brings her the most happiness is her kids. "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school.

"I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have – from tennis to beauty – and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she said.

Serena's tennis legacy

Serena stepped away from the sport back in 2022, with the US Open being her last professional tournament. The 23-grand slam champion announced that she would bid a fond farewell to the sport in a cover interview for Vogue in September 2022.

© Getty Images Serena Williams posing with her trophy in 2016

In the as-told-to story, the athlete admitted: "I have never liked the word retirement," explaining that: "It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."

She continued: "I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

Serena's best family pictures

© The FA via Getty Images The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match Serena and her husband Alexis posed with their daughter while holding a replica shirt during The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in May 2025.



© Instagram Matching outfits Olympia and her mom twinned with matching pink football jerseys in the stunning snap.

© Getty Images Red carpet The family graced the ESPY Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in June 2024. Olympia looked sweet in a silver metallic dress.

© Getty Images Bump throwback The couple used the Met Gala to reveal they were expecting their second baby in 2023. Alexis delicately placed his hand on his wife's blossoming bump in the photos.



© Instagram Sweet selfie Olympia already knows all about the best angles to take a stunning selfie as she posed with her mom.