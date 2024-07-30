Sharon Stone counts down to bittersweet change at family home with towering middle son

Sharon Stone is one proud mom, but she's also counting down to a bittersweet milestone — another one of her sons is set to leave the family home in the coming weeks.

The actress, 66, is a mom to sons Roan, 23, Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17. While Roan is taking after his mom and pursuing a career in acting, Laird is planning to pursue medicine.

While several A-listers have flocked to Paris to watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Sharon and her family are enjoying some quality time in Rome, basking in the Italian sun soon after the star's appearance at the Taormina Film Festival.

Recommended video You may also like See inside Sharon Stone's incredible family compound which she's selling

The Oscar-nominated actress posted a snapshot of herself walking the streets of Rome with rarely-seen Laird, who has grown to become just about taller than his 5'8" mom, and the emotions are definitely bittersweet.

"Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school," Sharon wrote alongside the snap, and her followers expressed their support and praised her for raising a great young man.

"YOU DID IT…. MOM. The only way," Vera Wang wrote, with Leslie Mann adding a heart emoji, and a fan gushing: "Wow…Congrats! Proud mama. You both deserve the best." Another also commented: "You're beaming with pride! All the best to him on his new path."

© Instagram Sharon and her son Laird captured walking along the streets of Rome

Back in March, Sharon shared a selfie of herself and Laird in the midst of "college hunting," and then gushed over her middle son in late May when he graduated from high school. "LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION!!" she proudly wrote.

MORE: Sharon Stone is a total vision in sheer glittering dress following incredible achievement

The Oscar-nominated star has openly spoken about prioritizing motherhood and family in the later stages of her career, telling People last year: "I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood…because they certainly didn't prioritize me."

© Instagram Her oldest, Roan Joseph Stone, is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry like his mom

STAR REELS

Sharon adopted Roan with her former husband Phil Bronstein, and after their 2004 divorce, he was granted primary custody of their son. She challenged it in 2008, hoping to move her son to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied. This, coupled with a stroke in 2001 that caused her brain to bleed for nine days, proved to be extremely difficult for the star to handle.

MORE: Sharon Stone's handsome son showcases his tattoos by famous mom's sun drenched backyard in latest update

"I lost everything," she told the publication. "I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life."

© Instagram Laird graduated from high school in May and is now headed to pre-med school

"I never really got most of it back," she added. "But I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognize that I'm enough."

MORE: Sharon Stone shares rarely seen pics of kids as she celebrates son Roan's birthday

Now, mother and son are incredibly close and Roan even filed to legally take his mother's last name, becoming Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone. Sharon adopted all three of her sons, and wrote an essay for British Vogue in 2019 about the joys of adoption.

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."