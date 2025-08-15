Reese Witherspoon shares very real photos of family life in Hollywood — and it's not what you'd expect

Reese Witherspoon got super honest about what it is really like to raise children in Hollywood. The 49-year-old mom of three posted a series of photos to her 30 million Instagram followers about her experience as a working actor with a family.

Reese posted several photos of her and her children – Ava, 25, Deacon, 21, and Tennessee, 12 – with the caption: "Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like…"

She went on to reveal the secrets only Hollywood moms would know. "[Raising kids in Hollywood] looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together [and] always being on the road together."

© Instagram @reesewitherspoon Reese and her kids are all smiles

Reese even shared a time where one of her kids messaged her: "Mom you butt-dialed an Instagram live," telling her followers that her children "constantly" give her "career advice."

The Morning Show actress was honest about the difficulties of raising children. "I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired,' Reese wrote.

She concluded her revelations by writing: "having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life. Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!"

© Instagram @reesewitherspoon Reese and Tennessee posing for a selfie in her trailer

Reese clearly loves being a mother. She shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with her ex Jim Toth. After Reese and Jim announced their divorce in March 2023, they shared: "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Reese's unique relationships with her kids

In May, Reese revealed that her youngest son prefers a quirky nickname for her instead of calling her 'mom.' She shared to Instagram that only her eldest children refer to her as "mama."

Admitting she is unsure why Tennessee has adopted a different moniker, she divulged that he prefers to call her "Morty," adding: "No clue why."

© Instagram @reesewitherspoon Reese became a mom when she was just 23

Reese's kids are following in her footsteps

Ava is at the beginning of her acting career. She starred in an episode of Ransom Canyon with Josh Duhamel and in Doctor Odyssey with Joshua Jackson. She is set to appear in a film alongside Kaitlyn Dever called The Sisters of Scott County.

Deacon is an actor as well. His first big role was in Mindy Kaling's Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. This May, he starred alongside his dad in the Prime TV series, Motorheads.

And while Tennessee is still young, he's already made his mark on Hollywood. During an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Reese shared that her youngest son made a cameo in her film, You're Cordially Invited.

© Instagram @reesewitherspoon Reese is very honest with her Instagram followers

"One of my kids is in the movie," Reese teased. "He's a little dude. He's in a tiny scene."