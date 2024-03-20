Reese Witherspoon launches the cutest limited edition birthday tote bag (and you can get 30% off)

Spring has finally sprung and I’ve been refreshing my wardrobe – and top of my wish list is a cute new tote to instantly add some pre-summer fun to my new-season denim and floral dresses.

That’s probably why The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon's colorful Draper James tote bag caught my eye! It’s a roomy 100% cotton canvas bag with genuine leather straps and interior organization pockets, so I can see it serving as anything from a work bag to beach tote, a baby bag or a day-to-day shopper.

What I love the most is the design and those pretty pink stripes - so joyful and perfect for the warmer weather.

The icing on the cake is that the tote created by is called the Birthday Bag in honor of the Big Little Lies star’s birthday this Friday as she turns 48. Reese’s Southern style clothing company comes out with a new bag every year for her big day, and it's also a tradition to celebrate by giving us our own gift: a 30% discount across the site! Just use the code: CELEBRATE to grab the deal.

And if you love a canvas bag for spring, but are looking for something a bit smaller you'll also want to take a look at Princess-Kate approved Boden's looks - like the Tilda Canvas tote (Sale price $42.99 / £30), which comes in some very chic colorways with some on sale for up to 50% off!

And how should you style your new warm-weather bag?

Well with wide leg jeans trending, I think you should pick up the white cropped style ($128) that Reese models - it’s currently one of the bestselling looks on the Draper James site. Or opt for a pair of wide-leg jeans similar to the pair Victoria Beckham loves so much.

Reese styled her look with a pink sweater and white jeans

Team it with a pink sweater like Reese does, I love this top-rated spring pullover at H&M, and at $28.99 / £19.99 it's so affordable, too.

Or wear it with a Breton style striped shirt to be right in step with the season’s French girl vibes. And of course you can’t go wrong with florals for spring - yes, groundbreaking! I'd be teaming this bag with a cute floral dress and ballet flats.

Draper James - a lifestyle brand Reese launched in 2015, naming it in honor of her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon - reflects the star’s personal style, infused with Southern charm.

“Draper James was inspired by a deep personal connection to my roots, my family, and the women who shaped me," she said last year as she sold a majority stake in the brand. "It's been so amazing to see so many women connect with this brand, our products, and our mission to bring a little southern joy into everyone's homes and wardrobes"