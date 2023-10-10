DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy's famous wife: Who is he married to?

Val Chmerkovskiy is a familiar face across the nation thanks to his role as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

Having competed on the show for 12 years, the Ukrainian-American star has become a firm favorite among fans and while he's known for his impressive talent and creativity, how much do you know about his personal life? Find out who his famous wife is here.

Who is Val Chmerkovskiy's wife?

Val Chmerkovskiy is married to fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson.

Jenna, 33, is a Latin and ballroom dancer and choreographer.

© Andrew Eccles Val is married to fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson

The California-born star first rose to prominence as a contestant on season 10 of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, making it to the final.

Jenna made her Dancing with the Stars debut in 2014 as a troupe member before eventually landing a position in the pro dancer line-up on season 23 in 2016, when she was partnered with Jake T. Austin. While the couple were the first to be eliminated in the series, Jenna won the competition the following year with her celebrity partner, Adam Rippon. She is one of few dancers to lift the trophy in their second season as a pro.

© Andrew Eccles Val Chmerkovsky is a fan favorite dancer on Dancing with the Stars

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's relationship timeline

Val and Jenna first crossed paths in 2014 when Jenna joined DWTS. They began their romance in 2015 before briefly splitting.

Then, in 2018, Val popped the question during a romantic getaway to Venice in Italy. "My life has changed because of [her,]" Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE at the time. "And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

© Jenna Johnson/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson first met in 2014

In April 2019, the two lovebirds said 'I do' in a stunning ceremony held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

They tied the knot under a floral chuppah overlooking the ocean, surrounded by their family and closest friends, including their DWTS co-stars Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev and Brandon Armstrong.

In January 2023, their family expanded from two to three as the couple welcomed their first baby. Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, the new parents shared a black-and-white photo showing the tiny hand of their newborn son grasping onto Jenna's thumb, as Val placed his hand under the two.

"Our world is forever changed," they wrote alongside a silver heart emoji, revealing that the baby was born on Tuesday, 10 January.

While the dancers didn't immediately share their baby's name, they later revealed that they had called him Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

In a previous interview, Jenna revealed that the pair had already chosen a name before she became pregnant. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she told PEOPLE in July last year. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."