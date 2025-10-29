Andy Cohen opens up about his body before 25-lb weight loss

Andy Cohen has made some major life updates this year. The Watch What Happens Live host showed off his transformation on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released on Wednesday, October 29. Andy, 57, wore a forest green long-sleeved collared sweater and his hair swept back, looking like a brand new version of himself. When the podcast host, Alex Cooper, asked him about the recent changes to his appearance, the dad-to-two opened up about his weight loss.

"This summer [I] lost some weight," he told Alex. "I think that when your face is thinner, you can carry off longer hair better." Andy continued: "In May, I couldn't button my suits. I was kind of at an all-time high and I didn't feel good about myself. I'm someone who usually feels pretty damn good about myself."

His honesty comes a month after he opened up about just how he lost the weight. During a September episode of Radio Andy, he shared that over the summer, he micro-dosed GLP-1s. Andy told his producer John Hill: "Given that for 20 years I have been asking people about their body regimens and that I've been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet ... I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did this summer lose a good chunk of weight by micro-dosing a GLP-1."

Andy shared that he was "really unhappy" with his weight and that he had additional health concerns like "plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure." While chatting with Alex Cooper, Andy said that before micro-dosing a GLP-1, he was "eating everything." He explained: "I have kids [and] my son is like, 'Yeah, I don't want any more mac and cheese.' And I'm like 'We'll I'll finish it.'"

© Instagram Andy shows off new physique

The Bravo executive has two kids – Ben, six, and Lucy, three. His children were born via surrogacy. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life," Andy said during a 2018 taping of his talk show.

© Getty Images He's been hosting WWHL for 15 years

The dad went on: "Waffles and…ice cream and burgers. I was hoovering food. It's so bad. No self-control." Andy explained that his eating habits weren't a problem only at home. "At Watch What Happens Live, [people would say] 'Oh, Andy, this chocolate chip cookie company sent you this huge thing,'" he said, continuing: "Then, I have two tequilas on the show and I'm like, 'Where's that cookie?' I was a psycho. I was just a psycho."

© Instagram Andy spends his summers in The Hamptons with his son Ben

The GLP-1, which he has yet to specify the specific type, helped Andy reign it in. "It really helped me with cravings, which I was having a very hard time with, and really forcing myself to be more disciplined with my diet and with working out," he told the Radio Andy audience. "I am on a pretty rigorous health journey."

© Instagram The dad doesn't show his kids' faces on social media

These days, Andy says he is feeling "great." Andy proudly told Alex Cooper: "I'm not going anywhere." Alex responded: "You lost the weight. You got your long hair. You're looking sexy. You're here to stay."