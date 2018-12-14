8 Photos | Beauty

See how much Prince Louis has grown month by month in these adorable photos

Cute is an understatement...

prince-louis-as-a-baby
Photo: © Getty Images

Fans have loved seeing photos of Prince Louis since his birth. The little boy, named His Royal Cuteness, has been photographed showing off his sweet personality; from being bounced up and down in his mum Kate's arms, or playing with Grandpa Wales by reaching over and making a grab at his nose - there have been too many cute photos - and don't even get us started on his appearance on the Royal Christmas Card. 

 

His playful personality and adorable features are starting to shine through, and it's clear that William and Kate are besotted with their little boy.

 

Louis also has a sweet bond with his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. One portrait, taken by mum Kate and released three days after Louis' birth, showed Charlotte planting a kiss on her baby brother. Let's take a look at Louis' cutest snaps over the months…

 

April 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child in April. On Monday 23 April, the palace announced in a statement: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11 01hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

A few hours later, William and Kate presented their newborn to the world, briefly posing for photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing before going back inside the hospital. According to a lip reader, William asked his wife: "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." The doting mother-of-three later said: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.

prince-louis-as-a-baby-photo-taken-by-kate-middleton
Photo: © Rex

April 2018

This adorable photo of Prince Louis was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth, by mum Kate. Louis was pictured at home at Kensington Palace. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

prince-louis-and-princess-charlotte
Photo: © Rex

April 2018

The second portrait showed the newborn and Princess Charlotte, who turned three when this photo was taken. Charlotte sweetly kisses her baby brother on the head, wearing the same blue cardigan that Prince George wore in 2016.

prince-louis-christening-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images

July 2018

Prince Louis made his second official public outing in July, at his christening. The baby boy was as good as gold and fast asleep as he arrived for the 40-minute ceremony at St James's Palace – the same place where his big brother Prince George was christened.

prince-louis-on-cover

July 2018

In July, fans were treated to some gorgeous portraits of the Cambridges at Prince Louis' christening. It was the first time the family were pictured all together in an official capacity. While Louis slept in his mother's arms, Charlotte doted on her little brother and sweetly held his hand. 

prince-louis-smiling-at-christening
Photo: © PA

July 2018

The official christening pictures were taken by Matt Holyoak, although William and Kate had also asked Matt Porteous, the photographer behind Prince George's third birthday snaps, to take some informal shots for their personal family album. Louis was pictured laughing and flashing a very gummy smile at the camera, while Kate looked beyond happy.

prince-louis-for-prince-charles-70th
Photo: © PA

September 2018

The Sunday Times magazine released a set of family portraits for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Louis was four months old at the time of the photoshoot in September, and looked identical to his mum Kate when she was a baby. The Prince has the same deep brown eyes, cute button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brow as his mother when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.

Prince Louis on the 2018 Royal Christmas Card

December 2018

For their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card for 2018, Prince Louis stole the show. The seven month old royal baby was in his mum's arms and dressed in a cute pair of jean shorts, a pair of navy tights, a baby blue jumper and a little white collar. Utterly adorable. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous, and he magically got baby Louis smiling perfectly for the camera. 

