Mother's Day Gift Guide: the perfect last minute presents to treat your mum!

Mother's Day Gift Guide: the perfect last minute presents to treat your mum!
Mother's Day Gift Guide: the perfect last minute presents to treat your mum!

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're anything like us you're already panicking about what to purchase your mother! Luckily, we've put together some top picks for last minute presents! From skincare to hair goodies, here are some lovely presents that she is sure to love! 

Dermalogica Your Most Radiant Skin set

Give your mum the ultimate skincare kit with Dermalogica's fabulous gift set. The revered brand promises that the collection will keep her skin looking younger, firmer and radiant - sounds good to us! Also, every gift box has a built-in gift tag, making it much easier for you! 

£70, www.lookfantastic.com/dermalogica-your-most-radiant-skin-set

BeatsX Sacai Edition

Does your ma like to work out and stay fashionable at the same time? We're loving the new BeatX headphones that feature gorgeous beading from the luxury Japanese brand, Sacai. They're the perfect style solution for getting sweaty while listening to a killer soundtrack.

£129.95, apple.com

GHD travel hairdryer

If your mum has something exciting planned for her summer hols, get her the gift of a good hair day on holiday with the handy travel size hairdryer with all of the style and features that make GHD such a popular brand. The only difference is that it is 50% lighter with 70% of the power (still MUCH more that your standard hotel bathroom one)!

£59, ghdhair.com

Xena Velvet Pouffe in blush pink

Is your mum an interior goddess? Then add this stylish focal point to one of her rooms. This lavish velvet pouffe in blush pink is finished with a gold metal base that oozes luxury and adds some class to any living space - it also functions as an extra seat, footstool or tray table. What's not to love?

£89.97, furniture123.co.uk

Armani Because It's You Eau de Parfum

This gorgeous perfume by Emporio Armani, Because It's You, will bring a smile to your mother's face. The scent, which combines the notes of vanilla and musk, is a happy, delicious and sparkling perfume for women.

£89 for 100ml, armanibeauty.co.uk

The White Company Mother's Day Seychelles Gift Set

All mum's need a little 'me' time to boost their spirits and there is no better way to make a mum feel special than giving her some goodies that smell glorious. The White Company candles are a total winner, so it seems obvious this gift set will go down a treat! Alongside the candle, the set includes Eau De Toilette, lip balm, shower gel and body crème. With notes of amber, bergamont, bright orange and coconut it seems the perfect gift for any mum.

£50, thewhitecompany.com

