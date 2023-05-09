9 useful Mother's Day gifts to make your mom's life easier

It’s no secret that moms by definition usually have a lot on their plates - so if you want to show the hard-working mom in your life how much you appreciate her, a Mother’s Day gift that makes her life easier is just what she needs.

As a mom myself, I of course appreciate a sweet Mother’s Day gift like flowers - but I also love a gift that’s meant to pamper, ease my stress or just plain help me out!

So here’s my edit of gifts that I’d be thrilled to get (hint, hint) - and just about any mom would love, too.

1/ 9 A stylish personal wine chiller VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller Top review: Mom approved "So my mother in law loves wine, and she is a little hard to gift. I found this and she is totally in love! Works great, and it helps not to lose the glass all the time, I wish they [made] a beer one so I can give one to my father in law."

Any wine-loving mom would be happy to be gifted her very own personal wine chiller – and it is Oprah-approved as one of her Favorite Things. The genius VoChill keeps your wine cold for over an hour - just keep the cradle, which is magnetically attached to the stem, in the freezer when not in use. The stylish wine chiller comes in pink, white or grey, and there's even a stemless version, too. $49.95 at Amazon 2/ 9 An at-home beauty treatment Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LED Eye Care Max Pro Mom will get a daily mini spa break - and a beauty boost - with this LED eye treatment mask that you put on for just three minutes a day. The FDA-approved eye mask helps build collagen and reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Plus when she wears it she'll look like the superhero she is!

$199 at Skinstore 3/ 9 An everything-she-needs luxury beauty set 10-piece Garden Beauty Set Exclusive to Macy's, the 10-piece Garden Beauty Set, which comes in a chic beauty bag, includes skincare and makeup treats from Lancôme, Carolina Herrera, Origins, Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, tarte, Borghese, Buttah Skin, and Tom Ford. With a pricetag of $49.50, the kit has a value of $132 and is a hit with Macy's shoppers, who have given the dream beauty lineup a rating of 4.7 stars.

$49.50 at Macy's 4/ 9 The perfect carryall © Everlane Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender bag Top review: Mom approved "Perfect size, great pockets, great bag. Well designed, love the pockets, love the color, it’s washable, great size (holds a lot). I use as an overnight bag and as a toddler bag. I have recommended this to my friends and will be buying one for my mom." Eco-conscious Everlane, the brand loved by stars from Angelina Jolie to Meghan Markle, has created the perfect bag for moms of all ages. The Weekender, which can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or handbag, might be for travel, but fans are using it for everything from a toddler bag to a work tote. The carryall comes in seven different colors and features two water bottle holders, a padded laptop sleeve, and a luggage handle pass-through that doubles as a pocket. Basically, enough room to store all the mom stuff she carries.

$95 at Everlane 5/ 9 An LED makeup mirror © Amazon Beautyworks Vanity Mirror Top review: Mom approved "She can see much better when applying makeup. It was a gift for my mom, she absolutely loves it... Nice and sturdy. Perfect size for home and travel." This LED vanity mirror has 3 different levels of magnification, 180-degree rotation and can be powered by either USB or AAA batteries – and it's perfectly portable. The mirror comes in four different colors (black, white, pink and gold) to match any decor, and Amazon shoppers love it - it has more than 6,000 5-star reviews.

$12.99 at Amazon 6/ 9 A sound machine for better sleep Big Red Rooster White Noise Sound Machine Top review: Mom approved "Every mom needs at least one. I personally have two of these and I buy one for every baby shower I go to. The white noise is an accurate sound, it has lullabys, and it has an excellent range of volume. I really like that it has a plug in AND battery option! This makes it ideal for nights when baby is away but can still feel at home. The extra we even put in my girls room because it helps them sleep as well! Invest in this product you will not regret it! Also the price point is amazing for the quality."

With a whopping 22,000 5-star ratings, this sound machine is one of Amazon's most popular, and moms of all ages love it. It's great for new moms as well as older moms. As one reviewer said, "I bought one for my mom who suffers from [tinnitus] and she said it is the only thing that has helped her sleep and not have the noise in her head at night. She likes the white noise sound. I got a second one for my son who has sensory needs." $24.99 (WAS $29.99) at Amazon 7/ 9 Comfy summer shoes TEVA Midform Universal Sandal Top review: Mom approved "Mother's Day accomplished. My mother was tickled to death about these shoes. They shipped out fast, were packaged well, fit perfectly, and looked great. I'm glad she was so happy and appreciate all that went into it." Known for being an all-terrain summer shoe, Tevas made a fashion comeback a few seasons ago, and shoppers are still raving about them. The comfortable sandals have earned a 4.5 star average rating from more than 3,000 fans at Nordstrom Rack, where you can grab a pair for mom at up to 40% off. Multiple colors are available so you may want to buy more than one!





From $30.97 (WAS $55) at Nordstrom Rack 8/ 9 A fast-dry hair towel Volo Hero hair towel Top review: Mom approved "Will never wrap my hair in anything else. Honestly the best hair towel to exist. Perfect length for almost all hair, however my hair is insanely long so I could use an extra inch or two. But either way this towel is perfection. I own two and have bought one for my mom, my mother in law, my sister, and my sister in law." The Volo Hero hair towel will be mom's beauty hero - it cuts drying time in half and helps reduce frizz while protecting your hair, whether straight, curly or natural, from damage.

$44 at Nordstrom 9/ 9 A chic jewelry organizer KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box Top review: Mom approved "My mom loved this as a birthday gift, it was way bigger than i expected its such good quality and has lots of storage room with a removable layer."

If your mom loves jewelry, she'll truly appreciate this double-layered jewelry box that will keep her rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets organized. It comes in a whole range of colors, but we love the blue, which reminds us of a certain luxury jewelry store...

$17.99 at Amazon

MORE MOTHER’S DAY 2023 GIFT IDEAS

Haven't quite found the perfect Mother's Day gift? Check out more of our edits...



The best gifts in Amazon's secret Mother's Day sale

1/ 10 The 'Mom pour' wine glass © Amazon Mom Pour Funny Wine Glass Top review "Such a great gift! I sent this to my best friend for Mother’s Day and it shipped super quick and was very durable! She loves it and has been using it almost everyday lol."

If mom loves wine, she'll totally appreciate this funny 14oz wine glass that shows there's a big difference between a regular pour and a 'Mom' pour! Fans love it too, and have given the hilarious gift, which is made in the USA and has fast delivery, a 4.7-star rating.

$17.97 (WAS $18.99) at Amazon 2/ 10 An easy hot air hair styler © Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Top review "Most important hot tool ever. I am honestly obsessed. I dont normally do my hair and this is completely changing that. Use heat protectant and be mindful where you hold it at the top. Spray a brush (or clean tooth brush) with hairspray to tame flyaways.

"I have 2 toddlers and was able to use this with them playing at my feet without worrying about them running off with my brush or touching a hot tool I've had to set down(also no waiting to cool off!) Every mom should get one."

Mom can style and blow dry her hair in just one step with this handy Revlon hot hair stylying brush with ionic + ceramic technology. There are three Heat/Speed settings with a Cool option, too - and over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given this beauty must-have five stars.

$39.89 (WAS $59.99) 3/ 10 A cordless deep tissue massager © Amazon Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager Top review "I bought this mighty bliss massager for my wife as a Christmas present but couldn't wait to give it to her so we opened early. I can honestly say the absolute moment she put it on her neck and shoulders she just fell in love with it. She said it felt absolutely amazing.... It's everything it says in the description and more. Can't say enough good things about it. Highly highly highly recommend this. If I could rate it higher than 5 stars I definitely would." This handheld massager, with a 3,700 RPM percussion motor, has earned rave reviews and a 4.6 star Amazon rating! You can customize the massage with six different massage head attachments and the best thing is it's cordless and runs up to 120 minutes on a single charge.

$30.99 (WAS $46.19) at Amazon 4/ 10 A cute roomy tote © Amazon Vera Bradley quilted tote bag Top Review "This is the perfect huge mom purse. It's cute with a pattern... It's sewn really well and with good appropriate materials. And it has a nice layout."

This quilted Vera Bradley bag is great for moms who need a new carryall - and it has a 4.8 star rating on Amazon! The chic oversized tote comes complete with sturdy straps that allow moms to throw the bag over their shoulder and keep their hands free. It’s also machine washable.

$84 (WAS $100) at Amazon 5/ 10 A fun waterproof Bluetooth speaker © Amazon JBL FLIP5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth speaker Perfect for days by the pool, beach, or at home, this portable Bluetooth player is cute, waterproof, and comes in 14 colors, including pink, red, and yellow.

$89.95 (WAS $129.95) at Amazon 6/ 10 Flattering leggings © Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Top review "When I took them out of package I highly doubted they would fit me, I’m a bigger girl (18/20 pant size and 6ft tall) but boy was I wrong! They not only fit me but I might just live in these now. Soft, oh so comfortable and high enough at the waist. Not exactly fancy or office attire but good enough for everyday stay at home mom life."

Mom will love these leggings - they're flattering and high waisted, and they even have pockets. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the leggings, which are also available in a capri length, too, a five-star rating.

$15.19 (WAS $18.99) at Amazon 7/ 10 A steamer for at-home facials © Nanosteamer NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer The NanoSteamer is a perfect gift for moms who love self-care days and beauty products. It doubles as a powerful humidifier and even has a built-in towel warming chamber. The steamer increases the effectiveness of beauty products - creams, serums, and masks. It also includes a 5-piece stainless steel skin kit.

$39.95 (WAS $64.95) at Amazon 8/ 10 A natural anti-aging beauty kit © Amazon Health Priority's Revitalizing Vitamin E bundle How about an anti-aging skincare set that's 100% natural? Drew Barrymore is a fan of Health Priority's Vitamin E oil and you can get a set of the organic brand's heroes – the Vitamin E serum, cleanser, and gentle exfoliating scrub – in this handy set on sale. Fans have given it 4.6 stars.

$59.97 (WAS $67.97) at Amazon 9/ 10 Cocktail glasses to celebrate © Amazon JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Martini Glasses Set For moms who love a good cocktail or entertain consider this set of four JoyJolt 8.25-ounce martini glasses.

$18.88 (WAS $24.95 ) at Amazon 10/ 10 A robot vacuum © iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Busy Amazon shoppers swear by this self-cleaning vacuum cleaner for easy cleaning. It loosens, lifts, and sections, and is compatible with Alexa so you can schedule it to clean up dirt and debris daily. Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review.

$179.99 (WAS $274.99) at Amazon

Royal and celebrity-loved Mother's Day gifts

