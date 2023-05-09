9 useful Mother's Day gifts to make your mom's life easier

It’s no secret that moms by definition usually have a lot on their plates - so if you want to show the hard-working mom in your life how much you appreciate her, a Mother’s Day gift that makes her life easier is just what she needs.
As a mom myself, I of course appreciate a sweet Mother’s Day gift like flowers - but I also love a gift that’s meant to pamper, ease my stress or just plain help me out!
So here’s my edit of gifts that I’d be thrilled to get (hint, hint) - and just about any mom would love, too.
A stylish personal wine chiller
VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller
"So my mother in law loves wine, and she is a little hard to gift. I found this and she is totally in love! Works great, and it helps not to lose the glass all the time, I wish they [made] a beer one so I can give one to my father in law."
Any wine-loving mom would be happy to be gifted her very own personal wine chiller – and it is Oprah-approved as one of her Favorite Things. The genius VoChill keeps your wine cold for over an hour - just keep the cradle, which is magnetically attached to the stem, in the freezer when not in use. The stylish wine chiller comes in pink, white or grey, and there's even a stemless version, too.
An at-home beauty treatment
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LED Eye Care Max Pro
Mom will get a daily mini spa break - and a beauty boost - with this LED eye treatment mask that you put on for just three minutes a day. The FDA-approved eye mask helps build collagen and reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Plus when she wears it she'll look like the superhero she is!
An everything-she-needs luxury beauty set
10-piece Garden Beauty Set
Exclusive to Macy's, the 10-piece Garden Beauty Set, which comes in a chic beauty bag, includes skincare and makeup treats from Lancôme, Carolina Herrera, Origins, Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, tarte, Borghese, Buttah Skin, and Tom Ford. With a pricetag of $49.50, the kit has a value of $132 and is a hit with Macy's shoppers, who have given the dream beauty lineup a rating of 4.7 stars.
The perfect carryall
Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender bag
"Perfect size, great pockets, great bag. Well designed, love the pockets, love the color, it’s washable, great size (holds a lot). I use as an overnight bag and as a toddler bag. I have recommended this to my friends and will be buying one for my mom."
Eco-conscious Everlane, the brand loved by stars from Angelina Jolie to Meghan Markle, has created the perfect bag for moms of all ages. The Weekender, which can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or handbag, might be for travel, but fans are using it for everything from a toddler bag to a work tote.
The carryall comes in seven different colors and features two water bottle holders, a padded laptop sleeve, and a luggage handle pass-through that doubles as a pocket. Basically, enough room to store all the mom stuff she carries.
An LED makeup mirror
Beautyworks Vanity Mirror
"She can see much better when applying makeup. It was a gift for my mom, she absolutely loves it... Nice and sturdy. Perfect size for home and travel."
This LED vanity mirror has 3 different levels of magnification, 180-degree rotation and can be powered by either USB or AAA batteries – and it's perfectly portable. The mirror comes in four different colors (black, white, pink and gold) to match any decor, and Amazon shoppers love it - it has more than 6,000 5-star reviews.
A sound machine for better sleep
Big Red Rooster White Noise Sound Machine
"Every mom needs at least one. I personally have two of these and I buy one for every baby shower I go to. The white noise is an accurate sound, it has lullabys, and it has an excellent range of volume. I really like that it has a plug in AND battery option! This makes it ideal for nights when baby is away but can still feel at home. The extra we even put in my girls room because it helps them sleep as well! Invest in this product you will not regret it! Also the price point is amazing for the quality."
With a whopping 22,000 5-star ratings, this sound machine is one of Amazon's most popular, and moms of all ages love it. It's great for new moms as well as older moms. As one reviewer said, "I bought one for my mom who suffers from [tinnitus] and she said it is the only thing that has helped her sleep and not have the noise in her head at night. She likes the white noise sound. I got a second one for my son who has sensory needs."
Comfy summer shoes
TEVA Midform Universal Sandal
"Mother's Day accomplished. My mother was tickled to death about these shoes. They shipped out fast, were packaged well, fit perfectly, and looked great. I'm glad she was so happy and appreciate all that went into it."
Known for being an all-terrain summer shoe, Tevas made a fashion comeback a few seasons ago, and shoppers are still raving about them. The comfortable sandals have earned a 4.5 star average rating from more than 3,000 fans at Nordstrom Rack, where you can grab a pair for mom at up to 40% off. Multiple colors are available so you may want to buy more than one!
A fast-dry hair towel
Volo Hero hair towel
"Will never wrap my hair in anything else. Honestly the best hair towel to exist. Perfect length for almost all hair, however my hair is insanely long so I could use an extra inch or two. But either way this towel is perfection. I own two and have bought one for my mom, my mother in law, my sister, and my sister in law."
The Volo Hero hair towel will be mom's beauty hero - it cuts drying time in half and helps reduce frizz while protecting your hair, whether straight, curly or natural, from damage.
A chic jewelry organizer
KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box
"My mom loved this as a birthday gift, it was way bigger than i expected its such good quality and has lots of storage room with a removable layer."
If your mom loves jewelry, she'll truly appreciate this double-layered jewelry box that will keep her rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets organized. It comes in a whole range of colors, but we love the blue, which reminds us of a certain luxury jewelry store...
MORE MOTHER’S DAY 2023 GIFT IDEAS
Haven't quite found the perfect Mother's Day gift? Check out more of our edits...
The best gifts in Amazon's secret Mother's Day sale
The 'Mom pour' wine glass
Mom Pour Funny Wine Glass
"Such a great gift! I sent this to my best friend for Mother’s Day and it shipped super quick and was very durable! She loves it and has been using it almost everyday lol."
If mom loves wine, she'll totally appreciate this funny 14oz wine glass that shows there's a big difference between a regular pour and a 'Mom' pour!
Fans love it too, and have given the hilarious gift, which is made in the USA and has fast delivery, a 4.7-star rating.
An easy hot air hair styler
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
"Most important hot tool ever. I am honestly obsessed. I dont normally do my hair and this is completely changing that. Use heat protectant and be mindful where you hold it at the top. Spray a brush (or clean tooth brush) with hairspray to tame flyaways.
"I have 2 toddlers and was able to use this with them playing at my feet without worrying about them running off with my brush or touching a hot tool I've had to set down(also no waiting to cool off!) Every mom should get one."
Mom can style and blow dry her hair in just one step with this handy Revlon hot hair stylying brush with ionic + ceramic technology. There are three Heat/Speed settings with a Cool option, too - and over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given this beauty must-have five stars.
A cordless deep tissue massager
Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager
"I bought this mighty bliss massager for my wife as a Christmas present but couldn't wait to give it to her so we opened early. I can honestly say the absolute moment she put it on her neck and shoulders she just fell in love with it. She said it felt absolutely amazing.... It's everything it says in the description and more. Can't say enough good things about it. Highly highly highly recommend this. If I could rate it higher than 5 stars I definitely would."
This handheld massager, with a 3,700 RPM percussion motor, has earned rave reviews and a 4.6 star Amazon rating! You can customize the massage with six different massage head attachments and the best thing is it's cordless and runs up to 120 minutes on a single charge.
A cute roomy tote
Vera Bradley quilted tote bag
"This is the perfect huge mom purse. It's cute with a pattern... It's sewn really well and with good appropriate materials. And it has a nice layout."
This quilted Vera Bradley bag is great for moms who need a new carryall - and it has a 4.8 star rating on Amazon!
The chic oversized tote comes complete with sturdy straps that allow moms to throw the bag over their shoulder and keep their hands free. It’s also machine washable.
A fun waterproof Bluetooth speaker
JBL FLIP5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth speaker
Perfect for days by the pool, beach, or at home, this portable Bluetooth player is cute, waterproof, and comes in 14 colors, including pink, red, and yellow.
6/10
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
"When I took them out of package I highly doubted they would fit me, I’m a bigger girl (18/20 pant size and 6ft tall) but boy was I wrong! They not only fit me but I might just live in these now. Soft, oh so comfortable and high enough at the waist. Not exactly fancy or office attire but good enough for everyday stay at home mom life."
Mom will love these leggings - they're flattering and high waisted, and they even have pockets. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the leggings, which are also available in a capri length, too, a five-star rating.
A steamer for at-home facials
NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer
The NanoSteamer is a perfect gift for moms who love self-care days and beauty products. It doubles as a powerful humidifier and even has a built-in towel warming chamber. The steamer increases the effectiveness of beauty products - creams, serums, and masks. It also includes a 5-piece stainless steel skin kit.
8/10
Health Priority's Revitalizing Vitamin E bundle
How about an anti-aging skincare set that's 100% natural? Drew Barrymore is a fan of Health Priority's Vitamin E oil and you can get a set of the organic brand's heroes – the Vitamin E serum, cleanser, and gentle exfoliating scrub – in this handy set on sale. Fans have given it 4.6 stars.
9/10
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Martini Glasses Set
For moms who love a good cocktail or entertain consider this set of four JoyJolt 8.25-ounce martini glasses.
A robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Busy Amazon shoppers swear by this self-cleaning vacuum cleaner for easy cleaning. It loosens, lifts, and sections, and is compatible with Alexa so you can schedule it to clean up dirt and debris daily. Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review.
Royal and celebrity-loved Mother's Day gifts
Princess Kate's hoop earrings
Molten Hoop Earrings by Missoma
Princess Kate's gold Missoma earrings make the perfect gift. The Princess of Wales, who is a big fan of the jewelry brand, was spotted wearing the $90 hoops when for a royal engagement back in 2020.
The 18ct gold-plated vermeil earrings have a perfect 5-star rating. "Great quality," said one shopper, while another revealed: "I ordered the large ones of these too promising myself I would return one and I can't! Love them both."
Martha Stewart's youth-boosting face mist
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Martha Stewart is in her 80s - and looking gorgeous! One reason could be her faithful use of Mario Badescu beauty products, including the brand's rosewater facial mist. This gift set includes Martha's must-haves plus the cucumber, aloe and chamomile formulas, too.
Serena Williams' layered necklaces
Serena Williams Jewelry message necklaces
Meghan Markle wore these now-sold out star-shaped diamond earrings by friend Serena Williams, and we also love the on-trend layering necklaces with empowering messages - like "#believe", "Loved" and "Queen", that Serena rocks herself! With or without diamonds, and in styles from script to ID tags, the cool necklaces start at just $49.
Nicole Kidman's go-to skincare wand
Solawave 4-in-1 wand
If there's a skincare wand the A-list swear by it's this compact gadget by Solawave, which boasts fans from Megan Fox to Reese Witherspoon, and of course, Oscar winner Nicole. Any skincare fanatic will absolutely love this gift!
5/10
Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed shirt
The Duchess of Sussex wore this striped shirt for a day out at polo - and fans are so in love with the look, which comes in nine different colors, that they're buying more than one.
"Love these shirts," said one shopper who gave a 5-star rating. "They look polished or relaxed depending on what they are worn with and they are so comfortable. I have black/cream check, blue pinstripe and red pinstripe now and will keep my eyes out for more options in the future."
6/10
James Corden held Adele's Stanely Quencher cup for her during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke in April 2023
Stanley Quencher cup
Adele showed her love for the TikTok viral 40oz Stanley Quencher on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The Stanley cups are popular for a reason: they're huge but ergonomically designed to be easy to hold and to fit in standard car cup holders. The Quenchers also keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours - basically the perfect gift for just about anyone on the go.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Birkenstocks
Birkenstock Boston clogs
Sarah Jessica Parker set fashionistas hearts a-flutter when she wore the Birkenstock x Gucci collab clogs on the set of And Just Like That. But SJP has also been spotted in the Birkenstock Bostons from the regular line - and they make a great gift for SATC fans or anyone who just loves a comfy but trendy shoe. "They go with everything, I wear them every day," said one fan.
Kim Kardashian's beauty cream
Augustinus Bader The Cream
Kim Kardashian swears by Augustinus Bader's The Cream - and in fact the luxury beauty brand's must-haves were behind Kim's dewy Marilyn Monroe beauty look at the 2022 Met Gala. For the ultimate beauty gift, pick up The Ultimate Travel Kit ($195) which contains everything they'll need for an A-list skincare makeover: The Cream, The Cream Cleansing Gel, and The Essence.
Jennifer Lopez's Tabby bag
Jennifer showed off the new season tabby in pink on Instagram
Coach Tabby bag
Jennifer Lopez once said she was "obsessed" with Coach's Tabby bag, and the new season shades are so perfect as a gift or to treat yourself!. JLo's exact pink purse, above, is sold out on the Coach site (sad face) but guess what? We spotted the bag for $450 at Saks - so hurry!
Princess Kate's Lululemon jacket
Lululemon Define Jacket
If you're looking for a gift for the sports lover, this Lululemon workout jacket is a celebrity fave, and guess what? Royals love it too! Princess Kate has rocked the Define jacket more than once and it's so comfortable and flattering, its a surefire hit as a gift.