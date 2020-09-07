﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

9 adorable photos of royal children with their new baby siblings

When royal children meet their siblings!

9 adorable photos of royal children with their new baby siblings
You're reading

9 adorable photos of royal children with their new baby siblings

1/9
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repay £2.4 million spent on Frogmore Cottage
Sophie Hamilton
princess charlotte
Photo: © PA
1/9

There's not much cuter than a child meeting their new brother or sister for the first time, and the following months where their sibling bond begins to blossom.

 

The royal family have seen some special moments over the years when young prince and princesses met their new siblings – from Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at St Mary's Hospital in London to meet their baby brother Prince Louis to little Princess Beatrice meeting her baby sister Eugenie all those years ago. We've also got some pictures of European royal children with their baby siblings!

 

Take a look back through these classic pictures for some sweet royal moments…

 

Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis

 

Little Charlotte looked bursting with excitement when she arrived to meet her new baby brother Louis in April 2018. We still love this tender snap of the princess giving her sibling a kiss on his forehead!

 

READ: Inside royal baby hospitals: where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex gave birth

prince george
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Prince George and baby Princess Charlotte

 

Aw, remember this? It was May 2015 and a young George arrived at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital to meet his new baby sister Princess Charlotte. The prince was equally adorable peering over his sister's pram at her christening in July that year.

 

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

prince edward
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Prince Andrew with baby Prince Edward

 

Big brother Andrew looked over the moon with his new baby brother Edward in June 1964. Little Edward is seen gripping the finger of his older sibling in these special photographs.

lena tindall
Photo: © PA
4/9

Mia Tindall and baby Lena

 

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia looked like a super helpful big sister back in September 2018 when she looked in on her new baby sister Lena in her pram. Fast forward almost a year and we got one of the first looks at sweet Lena.

 

MORE: Royal mums on the school run! Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Co are just like us

prince william
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Prince William and baby Prince Harry

 

Classic pictures which are just as sweet today as they were in September 1984. A young Prince William leaves St. Mary's Hospital with his nanny Barbara Barnes after meeting his new brother Prince Harry. We adore how his outfit coordinated with mum Diana's.

princess eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Princess Beatrice and baby Princess Eugenie

 

Oh my goodness, how cute was little Beatrice leaving the Portland Hospital in March 1990 after meeting her new sister Princess Eugenie? Sarah Ferguson looked smitten with her newborn daughter too.

queen-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Princess Leonor with baby Princess Sofia

 

How cute! Queen Letizia of Spain's daughter Princess Leonor watches her baby sister Princess Sofia baptism in July 2007. The sisters look so adorable all dressed in matching white.

princess mary
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Prince Christian and baby Princess Isabella

 

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Prince Frederik present their newborn daughter Isabella to the world with their son Christian. What a special moment for the family.

queen maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Princesses Amalia and Alexia with baby Ariane

 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is radiant in this stunning family portrait taken in June 2007 for Princess Alexia's second birthday, featuring baby Princess Ariane with her siblings. What a lovely picture.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.