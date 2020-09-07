There's not much cuter than a child meeting their new brother or sister for the first time, and the following months where their sibling bond begins to blossom.
The royal family have seen some special moments over the years when young prince and princesses met their new siblings – from Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at St Mary's Hospital in London to meet their baby brother Prince Louis to little Princess Beatrice meeting her baby sister Eugenie all those years ago. We've also got some pictures of European royal children with their baby siblings!
Take a look back through these classic pictures for some sweet royal moments…
Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis
Little Charlotte looked bursting with excitement when she arrived to meet her new baby brother Louis in April 2018. We still love this tender snap of the princess giving her sibling a kiss on his forehead!
