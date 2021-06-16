﻿
21 cute photos of celebrities as kids: David Beckham, Kim Kardashian & more

Ooh, we do love a nosy through celebrities' childhood snaps and the pictures below are too cute for words. Even at a young age, you could tell the likes of Kate Winslet, Madonna and Olly Murs had star quality.

 

While just the thought of flicking through a family photo album leaves most of us blushing, stars seem far keener to share photos of their younger selves on their social media pages. 

 

David Beckham looks so sweet in the photo above! The former England captain knew from a young age that he wanted to become a professional footballer and made his debut in his local park in Chingford, Essex as a child. He won the coveted Bobby Charlton Soccer Schools National Skills competition at the age of 11

 

Take a look at more pictures below to see celebrities before they were famous…

Material Girl singer Madonna had a star quality from a young age with those shining eyes.

British actress Michelle Keegan was pretty in pink with her adorable bunches as a child.

Drew Barrymore's first started acting at just eleven months old when she starred in a dog food advert. Despite her troubled childhood, she went on to have a successful acting career and is mum to children Olive and Frankie.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray proved he was a force to be reckoned with at a young age. Despite showing enormous potential as a football player, he chose to pursue a career in tennis.

Berkshire-born Kate Winslet began her career in British television aged 11. She scooped an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Reader in 2008 and has starred in several hit movies like Titanic and The Holiday.

X Factor contestant-turned-singer Olly Murs still wears as wide a smile as when he was a toddler

This photo of Rihanna as a child proves that the Barbadian beauty has never shied from the cameras.

Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman was a beauty from a young age, as we can see in this old black and white picture.

Music superstar will.i.am's wide, warm smiles began when he was tiny.

From dungaree-clad toddler to glamorous reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian still pulls off the colour pink.

Fortunately as one of the world's most photographed celebrities, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters Khloé Kardashian has learnt to turn her frown upside down.

Kim Kardashian showed she had a natural affinity for the cameras at an early age.

Heartthrob singer Harry Styles still has the same cheeky smile as he did in this cute throwback snap. Loving the haircut Harry!

How cute was former One Direction star Zayn Malik as a baby?! The singer now lives in the US with partner Gigi Hadid and baby Khai.

He may have shot to international stardom since his childhood but One Direction star Niall Horan's cute smile and adorable blue eyes are still very much the same.

Croydon-born Kate Moss was discovered at New York's JFK airport aged 14 while returning from a family holiday in the Bahamas. 

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie was one adorable toddler and still rocks those loose blonde waves.

American actress AnnaSophia Rob is well-practised in the world of showbiz having begged her parents for an agent at the tender age of eight.

F1 driver Jenson Button found his need for speed at the age of eight when his father bought him his first go-kart. He went on to win a string of F1 titles over two decades.

Blonde-haired, blue-eyed Dakota Fanning rose to fame after her performance in the film I Am Sam at the age of seven.

