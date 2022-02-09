David and Victoria Beckham's 10 sweetest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
David Beckham dedicates tribute to his 'star' daughter Harper - and it's so sweet
David Beckham was the proudest dad on Sunday as he celebrated his and Victoria Beckham's youngest child's latest achievement - their daughter,...
-
Pregnant Vogue Williams is glowing in elegant suit and skirt combo
Vogue Williams has a seriously sophisticated sense of style - fact. The Irish model, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Spencer...
-
10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
-
Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside
-
Christmas 2021: How the Beckhams, Mariah Carey, Holly Willoughby and more spent the big day