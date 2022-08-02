This anti-acne silk pillowcase will change your life and it's all over TikTok right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a hot sleeper with natural hair, I’m a huge fan of silk pillowcases in general – and this TikTok famous Silvi silk pillowcase, which has earned a 4.8-star rating, has actually changed the silk pillowcase game: it’s an anti-acne skincare savior, too!

There are so many benefits of this simple pillowcase for both hair and skin, that it just might just be the best beauty investment you'll make this year.

The anti-bacterial Mulberry silk case not only helps improve acne, it also soothes sensitive skin and helps to prevent redness and fine lines.

'My best investment yet': Reviewers who struggle with acne are raving about the anti-bacterial 100% silk pillowcase. Above, a before and after shot

It’s 4.5x more cooling than cotton, so it's perfect for people who get hot a night. And (yes, there's more!) the soft silk reduces hair breakage, so you’ll have smoother hair and fewer split ends than with a standard cotton pillowcase.

And don’t worry about it matching your bedroom - it comes in seven gorgeous colors, including a cool tie-dye.

The Anti-Acne Silk Pillowcase, $63, Silvi

Use code TIKTOK for $5 off at checkout

SHOP NOW

“Absolutely love it,” said one shopper. “I love the way my hair and skin look since using my slivi. I highly recommend it to anyone like me that suffers with acne.”

Another reviewer called the pillowcase “My best investment yet!”. “I received my first Silvi pillowcase as a Christmas gift, became so obsessed and ordered another! Truly the best investment I could have made for my skincare routine, as I have seen continuous visible improvements since I began using!”

The silk pillowcase also reduces hair breakage – great news if you have curly or natural hair, or just want smoother hair and fewer split ends

People who’ve swapped their standard pillowcase, which is also available in a plant based 100% bamboo lyocell version, for a Silvi pillowcase have seen an improvement in 30 days.

Of course, seeing is believing, which is probably why a jaw-dropping TikTok video showing a comparison between the Silvi pillowcase and a standard cotton one (spoiler: it involves petri dishes and an ending you have to see!) has notched up over 10 million views.

The brand is so confident in this beauty wonder that it offers a 100-night money-back trial.

What’s the secret? The all-natural, hypoallergenic Mulberry silk pillowcase is treated with antibacterial silver, and is clinically proven to eliminate 99.7% of bacteria that’s linked to inflammation and breakouts.

