The RoseSkinCo Lumi is a hit with fans looking for quick and easy hair removal - read the testimonials

Easy and pain free hair removal has always been a highly sought-after treatment – but finding remedies that don’t break the bank and are easily accessible from home can be incredibly difficult to find. In some cases, at-home laser hair removal treatments don’t always achieve the best results.

But thanks to RoseSkinCo’s Lumi, we have the perfect solution for all your hair removal needs.

Aiming to make beauty remedies simple, the new and improved Lumi device based on the brand’s best-selling original IPL Handset promises quick, easy, and completely pain free hair removal – with noticeable results achievable after only four uses. Yes, really.

Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset, £199, RoseSkinCo.

Working similarly to traditional laser hair removal treatment, the Lumi targets unwanted hair right at the root with targeted light pulses that won’t damage your skin, promoting long-term hair reduction and preventing regrowth.

Depending on your hair colour and skin tone, you can choose from 6 intensity levels, and you can have a full body treatment in just 30 minutes. With a single one-time cost and usable on any part of the body, including the face - users are raving about the nifty device, claiming the Lumi as a great investment.

One user wrote: “Obsessed with the convenience of using this product! The Lumi changes the game for at-home hair removal. It's so quick and easy to use and not painful at all”.

Another fan applauded how the device, which is available in white or rose gold, has made their hair removal routine less time consuming in comparison to their previous waxing routine: “I used to wax at-home but it was always messy and painful (not to mention very time consuming). Lumi has been way more effective for hair removal without the mess, pain and time”.

Reviewers could see full lasting results after 12 uses

One excited user loved the device for being user-friendly, stating: “The grip is really good on this handset. Not too bulky and easy to use. Not to mention the cute design!”

With a 30-year lifespan, you can wave goodbye to razor burn, irritation, and stubbly legs for good.

