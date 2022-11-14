The luxe Lancome gifts Julia Roberts and Lily Collins would love for Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Actress Julia Roberts is a longtime fan of Lancome, having been the face of La Vie Est Belle perfume for the past decade, while Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has been a Lancome ambassador since 2013, even inspiring a limited-edition makeup collection based on her hit Netflix show.

This year, the French beauty favourite has created gorgeous gift boxes filled with some of its most iconic makeup, skincare and fragrance products, inviting contemporary artist Richard Orlinski to decorate the packaging with his interpretation of the signature Lancome rose in luxe metallic tones.

Each assortment comes stylishly presented in its own gift box and will have your beauty wishes all wrapped up... Browse our favourites below.

Best Lancome Christmas gift ideas

Lash Idôle Mascara Holiday Gift Set For Her, £24, Lancome

Featuring a Lash Idole mascara, Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover and Le Crayon Khol eyeliner in suits-everyone black, this set helps you hit your lash goals with a volumizing mascara for fanned out lashes, creamy and ultra-blendable eyeliner for a feline cateye flick, and bestselling eye makeup remover once the night is over.

Lily Collins revealed in an interview with Vogue "I always take my makeup off, I use Lancome Bi-Facil makeup remover. It works so well." Julia Roberts agrees, telling fans "this formula gets rid of every stitch of makeup".

Mini Special Holiday Gift Set For Her, £35, Lancome

Presented in a chic cylinder in white and rose gold, this set is the ultimate all-rounder, with an Advanced Genefique Serum (of which Lily Collins is the face), a Lash Idole Mascara and an Idole Eau de Parfum; a pretty musky rose fragrance in a modern flat-shaped flacon to adorn your dressing table.

La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum 50ml Holiday Gift Set For Her, £85, Lancome

Make like Julia Roberts with this spoiling set, containing a 50ml La Vie Est Belle EDP, 50ml body lotion and 10ml purse spray to slot into your handbag for party season. An elegant floral fruity scent, La Vie Est Belle pairs blackcurrant and pear with iris, jasmine and orange blossom and base notes of vanilla and tonka bean for an evocative fragrance that lingers on the skin. Layer over the matching body lotion for extra longevity.

Advanced Genifique Serum 30ml Holiday Skincare Gift Set For Her, £62, Lancome

Featuring an Advanced Genefique Anti-Ageing Serum, Hydra Zen Gel Cream and Advanced Genefique Eye Cream, this is the set for the skincare lover, presented in a smart white and pink box emblazoned with a silver Lancome emblem.

Lily Collins shared "I love the serum which I use whenever I have a big job or I’ve been travelling or I just want to feel like I’m having a spa experience at my house. I’ve started using the Advance Genifique Serum with my foundation. I add a few drops and mix it all together. It just glides on for a very light look but with great coverage." Pro tip!

