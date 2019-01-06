Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron reveals her skincare secrets The stunning actress has simplified her beauty routine since becoming a mum

Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron is one of those lucky stars who seem to have it all – a successful career, happy family life, model looks and now she's up for a Golden Globe! The South African born star is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, for her role as Marlo in the film Tully, in which she plays a tired mum-of-three who hires a night nanny. As a mum-of-two herself, Charlize could no doubt identify with the role. Back in 2016, the actress revealed how being mum to son Jackson and daughter August had drastically changed her beauty regime. She explained how she tries to stick to a low maintenance skincare routine to keep her complexion looking radiant.

"I have a baby and a toddler, so the mornings are rough," the Mad Max: Fury Road actress told Vogue. "I have really learned to take care of my skin at night, so the mornings really are often just a hot washcloth, brushing my teeth and putting sunblock on.

"I mean literally, that's it. I can do a little more at night – it's usually when the kids are asleep and I have a bit more time to myself. The idea of not washing or exfoliating at least two times a week is just – I can't imagine that."

The actress also admitted that there are certain skincare habits she is passing on to her children, particularly when it comes to sun protection. "Lip balm and sunblock, always. I wear sunblock every single day," she said. "I like the La Mer lip balm and the La Roche-Posay sunblock. It's in my bag, it’s in the car, I'm always slathering myself and my kids in it – we're big sunblock people."

Charlize became a mum of two in 2015 when she adopted little August, following a six-month adoption process. The star had reportedly specified that she wanted a daughter – she had previously adopted Jackson in 2012 from South Africa.

