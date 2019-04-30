Amanda Holden jets off to a 5* summer detox and looks incredible The presenter has checked into a health resort

Amanda Holden is famous for many things. She's brilliant as a presenter on Britain's Got Talent, she's a best-selling author, and she's also known for her incredible physique. Not afraid to post multiple swimwear shots of herself lounging in the likes of Dubai or Bahrain, she regularly causes her fans to ask - what exactly is her secret?! Well, she's now revealed how she keeps in shape and always glowing and it's down to detoxing.

Taking to social media, the 48-year-old mum-of-two uploaded a photograph of herself sipping on a green juice in a swimsuit and wrote: "It’s that #detox time again @thelifeco #juice #yoga and best of all in the #sunshine with #mylub". The Life Company consists of three professional medical resorts around the world and Amanda has checked into the Antalya Center in Turkey.

People go on holiday with this company to complete programs that will help them with the likes of weight loss or maintenance, nutrition and can even help with quitting smoking. The company recommends that you complete a detox for a minimum of 3-4 days going up to ten days. However, sadly, the experience doesn't come cheap. One night at the resort will cost you between £382 and £422.

For those that can't jet off for a ten-day retreat, the good news is you can still copy Amanda's tips on staying in shape. The presenter has previously opened up about how she keeps her figure trim and it doesn't actually involve dieting. In 2017, she told the MailOnline: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."

She said she follows a healthy overall lifestyle rather than curbing particular foods: "I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."

"I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out."