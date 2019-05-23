Fearne Cotton just did this for the FIRST time – and Holly Willoughby approves See the This Morning host’s comment

Fearne Cotton reached a beauty milestone on Thursday, as she used fake tan for the first time. The mum-of-two couldn’t resist showing off her newly-bronzed skin in a selfie on Instagram, joking: "Has a fake tan for the first time in her life and now will only wear white T shirts."

The T-shirt in question was a Rolling Stones band tee in homage to Fearne’s father-in-law, Ronnie Wood, and her celebrity friends appeared to approve of her new look – in particular her former Celebrity Juice co-host Holly Willoughby.

Fearne Cotton shared a look at her fake tan on Instagram

"You look great with a tan!" Holly commented, to which Fearne replied: "It’s been a while." Singer Paloma Faith agreed: "Fake tan is amazing." Meanwhile, many of the BBC Radio 2 presenter’s followers asked for recommendations about which brand she had used to get her natural-looking glow.

Although Fearne said this was the first time she tried fake tan, she previously divulged that she had actually worn it once for a photoshoot but didn’t really like it. Speaking to HELLO! in 2016, she said: "I did once, for a magazine shoot. And although it looked okay, it's just not me. I hate it when you can see the orange tidemarks and grubby bits. I would never have one out of choice. I love having that natural, pale-is-interesting vibe; it's elegant and lovely, especially if you are fair or have red hair."

Video: Beauty bargains loved by celebrities

The TV presenter also revealed her favourite beauty products, saying: "Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream as I hate having dry lips. Charlotte Tilbury make-up. Nars, bareMinerals. I'm fickle with mascaras, not loyal – I just use whatever I have. And my current favourite is a blue eyeliner, which is weird for me. When I first saw it, I thought, 'Oh no, far too 1980s.' but it's a dark blue and it really works – I have an Arden one and a Bobbi Brown one."

