Rochelle Humes launches SURPRISING new venture - and ALL mums will be delighted The This Morning presenter reveals details on exciting new brand launch

Rochelle Humes is often guilty of sending This Morning viewers and Instagram users alike into meltdown over her covetable outfits. So when Rochelle announced that she would be taking on a new brand venture, the 30-year-old shocked fans when she revealed it wouldn't be fashion related but that she would, in fact, be dipping her toes into the babycare market.

So far the star has been tight-lipped on the details of her new venture, which has been three years in the making. However, on Wednesday the mum-of-two took to her Instgram account to finally reveal further details. She wrote: "As you all know im launching my very own baby care brand at the start of next year but i want you involved as much as possible. Any Questions for me?"

When asked what made her want to start a babycare brand, the doting mum wrote: "Being a mum that like most are super wary of what we use on our little ones. I've shopped and tried SO many products over the last 6 years and i wanted to bring the high-end quality and standard of ingredients to a high street price. She also stressed: "I also believe brands should be really transparent about what is in that product and why it's there and that's exactly what I'm doing."

Rochelle with husband Marvin and their two daughters

As fans quizzed Rochelle on the new venture, we were treated to a few vital teasers of what the upcoming babycare range will consist of. Rochelle spilled that the brand's age range will start from newborns and that it will be a hair and skincare range, catering for and not exclusively to curly hair, of course. Rochelle even hinted that there will be a hair tangler in the range. The brand will be Vegan, Crutley free and will work well with sensitive skin types as it will be: "Kind, soft and [contain] NO nasties" and is also "paediatrician and dermatologist approved"

Rochelle's two daughters 2-year-old Valentina Raine and 6-year-old Alaia-Mai

We also got some insight into the brand's packaging. Rochelle assured fans that it would be easy to open and dispense with one hand, saying: "Us parents have too much to think about at bath time for a complicated bottle to be an issue. I've got you." She also confirmed that the packaging will be recyclable, stating that this element was very important to her. Although the star didn't share the name of the brand she did reveal that her mum drew the logo - how cute! - and that the range will launch with seven products hinting at a hairbrush and a baby hair gel.

The products will be sold at a high-street price point as Rochelle stressed: "This [the price] is something me and my team have worked so hard on, to bring a premium quality at a high price." It will be available online and in-store. Well, we're not sure about you but we're now officially excited for 2020!

