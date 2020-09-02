Kylie Jenner's business empire is expanding! The 23-year-old took to Instagram this week to share some very exciting news with fans, revealing she is set to launch four brand new websites for her international customers.

MORE: Inside Kylie Jenner's £29million home – complete with cinema, tennis court & a bar

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside Stormi's nursery

She wrote: "I'm launching my official @KylieSkin websites in the UK, Germany, France and Australia this October! Go to the @kylieskin Instagram for all the details on the new sites and to sign up to get alerts when the sites go live!"

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals her best birthday gift as she turns 23

The skin and body care collection feature a range of products, including face wash, sunscreen, moisturiser and body lotion, face and body scrubs, and more. The products have racked up thousands of impressive reviews on kylieskin.com and frequently sell out.

Kylie is expanding her skincare websites

Kylie might be the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan – but she is also the richest. The mum-of-one's personal fortune is estimated at just under £716million, largely due to the success of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's daring bodycon corset leaves fans with serious questions

In 2018 and 2019, Forbes hailed Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, however, this title was retracted in May 2020 with the publication of an article that claimed she had misled the media outlet and forged tax returns.

The 23-year-old is the richest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family

As well as her many business ventures, Kylie is a devoted mum to her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The social media star shares her child with rapper Travis Scott; while the couple are no longer together, they remain close for the sake of their little girl.

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside daughter Stormi's pink bedroom – complete with a slide and tent

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kylie opened up about raising Stormi in the spotlight and said: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too.

Kylie is a devoted mum to two-year-old Stormi

"I'm just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.