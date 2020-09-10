Surprise! ASOS drops THREE Beauty Advent Calendars - and you'll want them all

It's certainly been a strange year, but 2020 is far from cancelled. Bringing a whole host of Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday season, ASOS has launched three exclusive advent calendars – and we can't wait to get our hands on them! Filled with the best beauty buys from some of our favourite brands – including MAC, NARS, Revolution, and House 99 – these festive finds are at the top of our wish lists!

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar, £75, ASOS

Packed full of pampering picks, the ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar is a total bargain. Priced at £75, treat yourself to a spot of R&R courtesy of this luxury haul which contains products from Clinique, Elemis, Laura Mercier, and more. From charcoal face masks to restorative cleansers, statement lashes to nourishing hair treatments, indulge in an at-home pamper session this December.

The ASOS Face + Body 12 Day Calendar, £35, ASOS

Retailing at £35, the ASOS Face + Body 12 Day Calendar will have you Christmas party-ready. Amp up your look with a little help from Florence By Mills, NARS, Revolution, and Nip + Fab. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or gift a loved one with endless goodies, this festive find offers great value for money. We can see the likes of Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby eyeing up this particular calendar – Stacey loves the Sand and Sky pink clay mask, while Holly often incorporates The Ordinary into her skincare regime.

The ASOS Grooming 12 Day Calendar, £35, ASOS

Not sure what to buy him this Christmas? The ASOS Grooming 12 Day Calendar (£35) is the ideal gift for the guys who love a little self-pampering. With treats from House 99, LAB Series, and Harry's, you'll have him feeling fresher than ever come Christmas morning. Think aftershave balms, beard moisturiser, and scented shower gel.

Our advice? You better act fast because we can see these advent calendars flying off the shelves in no time. Beat the Christmas rush and shop these beauty buys today!

