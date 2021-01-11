Huda Beauty reveals the ONE product she uses to get bouncy mega hydrated skin

When Huda Kattan announced the launch of the Wishful Thirst Trap Serum last week her Instagram fans went wild. With a wealth of super serums out there nowadays, it’s hard for some to stand out amongst the crowd - but Huda Beauty has skills when it comes to making products women want - because she creates products she wishes she owned.

On Monday, she took to Instagram stories with a beauty question she's always asked, saying: "My loves, I get asked this all the time: 'What would you use if you could only use one product in the morning? What's going to give you the most bang for your buck?'

Her reply? "Thirst trap, Thirst Trap, Thirst Trap. It is my holy grail and what I use when I'm in a rush and I can only use one thing because yes, it's a serum so it's going to penetrate the skin at the deepest level - the molecular size is really really small - but also because it's hydrating, has peptides, has niacinamide, it's also protective, has aloe vera, hollyhock rose, so many things to protect your skin."

Huda Beauty Thirst Trap Juice, £41, Cult Beauty, $47, Huda Beauty US

After discussing the powers of hyaluronic acid, she told her 48 million followers: "When we actually created this serum I told my team 'I'm sick and tired of all the serums. I'm using four or five serums, I need something really potent.' That's why we added the peptides, and all of these amazing ingredients and the hyaluronic. We wanted to make something that was so powerful that if this was the only serum you were using you were going to get really great results."

RELATED: Huda Beauty talks Meghan Markle obsession: 'She's my girl!'

She added: "I literally use this every single day - twice a day at least. I'm obsessed with it. Even the days I'm not wearing makeup I just love the feeling, I love the way it feels on my skin. Some people have said 'my skin feels bouncy, why does my skin feel bouncy?' Yep, that's what this does to you, it makes you feel so hydrated and so delicious and bouncy and beautiful."

MORE: The best beauty buys in the January Sales

The newest launch from the Instagram sensation is designed to seriously boost hydration levels - peptides increase the production of collagen, plumping the complexion for a youthful appearance. With each use, skin becomes more visibly radiant.

A happy shopper commented on her Instagram account, saying: "It's so hydrating - just what my dry winter skin needed!"

Huda talking through the new Wishful launch

The inspiration for this new product came from one of her existing products - the iconic Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask. One day, while on a long-haul flight, after having used the last sheet masks she had, she found that her mask was still dripping with juice. She squeezed every last drop of its hydrating elixir and applied it every hour for the duration of her flight, which then inspired her to create a serum based on her Thirst Trap essence.

SHOP: 11 eye masks that will help get rid of puffy eyes

"I was so obsessed with the glowing results of the Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask that I wanted to give the formula a boost and make it even more powerful," she said. "While I love drenching my skin in the juice after masking for the best results, the Thirst Trap Juice HA3 & Peptide Serum is perfect for giving your skin a big drink of water whenever needed, wherever you are."

One Instagram follower was thrilled with the launch because they admitted that they too kept the juice from their sheet mask in the fridge.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.