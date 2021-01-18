This Morning's Holly Willoughby gets fans talking with new stunning haircut and style The star dazzled on Sunday night

Holly Willoughby dazzled on Sunday night as she and co-presenter Phillip Schofield hosted the first Dancing on Ice show of the year.

And while the 39-year-old looked stunning in her pink embellished dress from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, it was her hair that got the most compliments from her seven million Instagram followers.

The star shared a close-up look of her hair and makeup, giving her fans a closer look at her Hollywood waves, which Holly revealed had made her feel like a "princess".

"My vintage beauty," commented her sister Kelly, whilst a fan noted: "Beautiful!!! You've had a haircut."

"Stunning! Love the fresh cut and colour," added a third, whilst a fourth remarked: "Such beautiful makeup."

Others, however, questioned how the star was allowed to get a haircut during lockdown.

"I would like to know how Holly got her hair cut looks a lot shorter..?" asked one, whilst a second said: " Erm, we are in lockdown....who cut your hair?"

Holly looked gorgeous with her Hollywood waves

A third remarked: "Can I just ask, how TV makeup artists are allowed to work but small businesses can't?" which prompted another follower to explain that "hair and makeup is allowed in TV/films and shoots".

Sunday's Dancing on Ice was the first show from the highly-anticipated 2021 series, and saw contestants such as Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Jason Donovan, Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound show off their skills in front of judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.