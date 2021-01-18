﻿
This Morning's Holly Willoughby gets fans talking with new stunning haircut and style

The star dazzled on Sunday night

Andrea Caamano

Holly Willoughby dazzled on Sunday night as she and co-presenter Phillip Schofield hosted the first Dancing on Ice show of the year.

And while the 39-year-old looked stunning in her pink embellished dress from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, it was her hair that got the most compliments from her seven million Instagram followers.

The star shared a close-up look of her hair and makeup, giving her fans a closer look at her Hollywood waves, which Holly revealed had made her feel like a "princess".

"My vintage beauty," commented her sister Kelly, whilst a fan noted: "Beautiful!!! You've had a haircut."

"Stunning! Love the fresh cut and colour," added a third, whilst a fourth remarked: "Such beautiful makeup."

Others, however, questioned how the star was allowed to get a haircut during lockdown.

"I would like to know how Holly got her hair cut looks a lot shorter..?" asked one, whilst a second said: " Erm, we are in lockdown....who cut your hair?"

Holly looked gorgeous with her Hollywood waves

A third remarked: "Can I just ask, how TV makeup artists are allowed to work but small businesses can't?" which prompted another follower to explain that "hair and makeup is allowed in TV/films and shoots".

Sunday's Dancing on Ice was the first show from the highly-anticipated 2021 series, and saw contestants such as Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Jason Donovan, Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound show off their skills in front of judges Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

