12 best romantic Valentine’s Day candles to set the mood at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, put the champagne on ice and get ready to burn for your loved one – by lighting one of these Valentine’s candles.

From the sexiest scents to pretty in pink candles, dial up the romance at home with one of these best candles for Valentine’s Day for your big night in…

SHOP: 19 sexy lingerie sets to spice up Valentine's, from M&S to La Perla

SHOP: 35 best Valentine's presents for him, from the cute to the thoughtful

Shop best candles for Valentine's Day

Burning love candle, from £16, Etsy

This stylish apothecary style candle can be personalised with not only a heartfelt or sexy message, but the scent too!

Light-up candle, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Turn down the lights and burn this M&S candle for the ultimate in ambience; once lit, mini LED lights in the jar light up to highlight the glittering hearts. Gorgeous.

MORE: 15 of the most romantic movie moments, EVER

Lelo Flickering Touch Candle, £24.50, Cult Beauty

This vanilla and chocolate candle not only smells divine, but the wax can be used as massage oil too. Talk about setting the tone.

SEE: The sexiest royal inspired hairstyles, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Lea red heart painted candle, £14, Etsy

We love this beautifully hand-painted candle for Valentine’s chic.

Herb Essentials CBD candle, £55, Harvey Nichols

One of the best CBD-infused candles, Herb Essentials' have created a relaxing, mood-enhancing fragrance to chill you and your loved one out.

Patchouli candle, £12, Oliver Bonas

Unleash the free love with this hippy-inspired scent, blended with patchouli, vanilla and florals.

Personalised candle, from £21.99, Amazon

Send your beau this beautifully personalised candle for V day and you’ll be in their good books for months, promise.

SHOP: The cutest Valentine's pjs, from heart print to red

WIJCK Paris candle, £30, Amara

Is there anywhere more romantic than Paris? Recreate the atmosphere of the City of Lights with WIJCK’s rose, lemon and musk candle, mon amor.

Revolution scented candle, £10, ASOS

Love Islanders would DEFINITELY gift this candle to their beau on February 14th.

Thisworks Love Sleep Seduction candle, £25, Lookfantastic

Indulge in the art of seduction with thisworks’ candle, scented with ylang ylang, patchouli and frankincense.

Bella Freud Loving candle, £50, Matches

SHOP NOW

A delicious blend of tuberose, amber and sandalwood epitomise love in this chic candle.

Mojo Pro Original Desire Pheromone Soy Massage Candle, £9.99, Lovehoney

This pheromone-infused massage candle is just the thing for really getting into the Valentine's mood!

Boy Smells Fleurshadow candle, £45, Space NK

SHOP NOW

Cult candle brand Boy Smells has released this sultry scent for lovers; think blossom, rose and a dash of sensual incense.

MORE: Prince William will be snapping up this jewellery for Kate Middleton's Valentine's gift

Layered candle, £150, Jo Malone

Who doesn’t love a Jo Malone candle, especially when it’s as colourful as this, their latest offering – a juicy blend of peony and pomegranate.

Rose utopia and sea salt candle, £21, Soak Sunday

Rose and sea salt mix in this cool candle to create an intoxicating aroma.

MORE: 16 funny Valentine's cards to make your loved one giggle

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.