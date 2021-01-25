We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Following her "year of health" in 2020, Rebel Wilson has been showing off the results of her incredible 65lbs weight loss. But it seems as though exercise is not the only method the Pitch Perfect star uses to achieve her toned legs.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's fitness and exercise secrets revealed

Rebel shared a photo of her new beauty routine on Instagram, which includes a range of Legology products.

"Thanks Mariss - bout to do this leg treatment! [sic]" she wrote. In the snap, five products could be seen: Air-Lite Daily Lift, Cellu-Lite Salon Secret, Lymph-Lite Boom Brush, Exfo-Lite Exfoliating Salts and Circu-Lite Squeeze Therapy.

Many of them aim to reduce cellulite and fluid retention. The Air-Lite cream, priced at £62, is described as delivering "deep drainage effects" to create "a smoother, more even toned appearance."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's amazing 2020-2021 transformation

Meanwhile, the Cellu-Lite product is infused with Coconut Oil, Sweet Brazilian Orange Oil, Eucalyptus Oil and many more and "promotes a streamlined, contoured silhouette."

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks stunning in dressing gown selfie as she remarks on weight loss

READING LIST: 10 best weight loss books people swear by

The Pitch Perfect star shared a glimpse inside her new beauty routine

Rebel, 40, spent a lot of time travelling around last year, including heading to Mexico to film Ant Middleton's Straight Talking series for Sky.

During her travels, the actress shared several swimsuit photos that showcased her fitness journey, which saw her hit her target weight of 75kg.

Legology Air-Lite cream, £62, Look Fantastic

But it was her latest fresh-faced selfie with Ant that caught fans' attention. After she promoted the new show with a makeup-free snap taken on the beach, one of her followers commented: "You look better here than any photo I've seen lately (and they are all beautiful) but this is... natural and gorgeous. Really beautiful."

Legology Cellu-Lite oil, £62.50, Look Fantastic

A second told the Australian star: "You look really beautiful but even more important, you look so happy."

Speaking of her health transformation, she confessed in an Instagram post that it's not always easy to persevere. The Bridesmaids actress wrote: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it.

"Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."

READ: Rebel Wilson parties poolside in skintight jeans at stylish Hollywood home

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.