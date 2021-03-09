Martine McCutcheon unveils skincare secrets – and we need them all

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon often wears minimal makeup, showing off her flawless, radiant skin. Jealous, us? Maybe. Luckily, we've found the exact skincare products she uses so we can replicate her look.

We don't often get a glimpse inside stars' beauty bags, so fans were likely thrilled when Martine revealed some of her skin secrets – and they're all from Kiehl's, a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Love Actually star shared a photo of five products on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Thank you @kiehls for some of my favourite skin treats! Love, love, love!"

Martine shared a peek inside her skincare routine

Want to know what all the hype is about? The first item in Martine's snap is the Skin Rescuer, which aims to combat the appearance of stressed skin, including redness and fatigue.

Skin Rescuer, £31.50, Kiehl's

Paired with the brand's Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum, which helps skin feel protected against daily stressors and premature signs of ageing, it's the perfect cocktail for those struggling with their skin amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Next is the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, which addresses discolouration, and the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, which is a moisturising facial oil formulated with ten naturally-derived botanicals.

Super Serum, £42, Kiehl's

Finally, at the top of Martine's picture was the Ultra Facial Cream which offers up to 24-hour lasting hydration. All five have earnt rave reviews from shoppers, and they start at £31.50.

Former Eastenders star Martine isn't the only one who shops at Kiehl's; Kate Middleton also relies on the brand for her silky hair.

Ultra Facial Cream, £48, Kiehl's

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which is priced at just £30, was one of the products her hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker carried with her on the royal tour to Sweden and Norway in 2018.

Formulated with silk powders and soy and wheat protein, the product is said to moisturise, protect, and condition hair. Judging by the royal's silky locks, we'd say mission accomplished!

