Tesco's £30 dupe of celebrity-loved cleansing brush is £100 cheaper – shoppers hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone loves a bargain, right? Tesco is offering just that with its £30 cleansing brush, which is just like one celebrity-loved product that retails for £169.

READ: 8 crazy hair gadgets you can find on Amazon that you didn't know existed

Amid the UK's coronavirus pandemic, many people have made the most of the extra time at home by looking after their skin.

As well as serums and moisturising creams, one product that has gained huge popularity recently is silicone cleansing brushes, which aim to get under the skin's surface to gently remove trapped impurities. Smaller pores and blemish-free skin? Yes, please.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Easy beauty hack for bigger lips

The likes of Strictly professional Janette Manrara, Rita Ora and even Victoria Beckham all count Foreo's cult cleansing products among their skincare secrets. One of the brand's most popular offerings is the Luna 3, which is an electric facial cleanser that offers 8000 T-sonic pulsations per minute and a variety of massage routines.

SHOP: 24 fake tans to make you look like you've been on holiday even if you haven't

READ: Holly Willoughby loves this clever beauty gadget – and it's in the Amazon sale

Tesco is now selling an affordable dupe for over £100 less. Similar to Foreo, the Magnitone Xoxo transmits over 8000 micro-sonic pulsations a minute and features eight speed settings and three cleansing zones for different skin types – oily/normal, dry/sensitive and massage.

Magnitone Xoxo silicone cleansing brush, £30, Tesco

To get clear, glowing skin, simply apply your usual cleanser, wet the brush and choose your cleansing zone before gliding the brush over your skin in small circles. And the best part? It only takes one minute to work! So it's not just useful for upping your lockdown skincare regime, but it will easily fit into your rushed morning routine once offices reopen.

As with all cleansers, you follow up by rinsing and drying your face and applying your regular creams and moisturisers.

Who wouldn't want a glowing celebrity complexion for a supermarket price tag? We predict the cleansing brush won't be available for very long...

MORE: This game-changing gut supplement helps you beat bloating - and get glowing skin!

RELATED: 18 best new eyeshadow palettes to buy in 2021: From Charlotte Tilbury to Bobbi Brown & Suqqu

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.