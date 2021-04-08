We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Beckinsale always looks incredible, so we were mighty glad that she shared one of her skincare tricks with her fans on Instagram this week.

Posting a makeup-free snap, she joked that she's "not a morning person," in the caption, as she sported her hydrating undereye masks in the back of a car.

The patches in question are the 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, which are said to soften dark circles and de-puff the eye area - and it looks like Kate particularly loves them for early wake-up calls.

Kate is a fan of 111SKIN eye masks for early mornings

Available in a pack of eight for £65, the cooling masks also boast some other celebrity fans. Miley Cyrus snapped a selfie wearing hers as she boarded a plane earlier in April - so they're clearly a star travel staple.

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel has revealed they are a favourite skincare saviour for tired eyes, too, while shoppers have also given them rave reviews for their soothing and refreshing effects.

Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, £65, SKIN111

Actress Kate, 47, always sports smooth and glowing skin, and is said to have regular facials and swears by SkinMedica's Rejuvenating Hydrator Cream to keep her complexion healthy.

She stated she doesn't have Botox in 2020, replying to a fan that commented "Please stop getting Botox… you will so regret it later in life," by writing: "I literally don't get Botox."

Miley Cyrus also loves the masks for plane journeys

Kate's facialist is Kát Rudu, who the star has raved about in the past. The skincare expert previously told PopSugar that she uses a mix of microneedling, red light therapy and microdermabrasion on Kate, and that she is strict with her regime.

"We have always done natural and clean remedies," she said. "Kate is obsessed with taking care of herself and has always been good with her skin."

