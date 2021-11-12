Australia's number 1 hemp skincare brand's CBD cleanser and serum has a waitlist of over 27,000

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

CBD skincare is making waves in the beauty industry and has been endorsed by celebrity fans Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Bell, who have raved about the benefits of cannabidiol. Growing in popularity, hemp skincare can drastically improve various skin conditions, thanks to its ability to reduce sebum production and act as an anti-inflammatory.

Recently, Hey Bud Skincare – Australia’s number one-selling hemp skincare range – launched two new CBD skincare products which sold out within just five days. But now, they’re back in stock – and we have a 15% discount code…

The two CBD products on offer? Hey Bud’s Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser, and Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum, which garnered a waiting list of 27,000 people.

Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser, £19, Hey Bud

This gentle foam cleanser will leave skin cleansed, brighter, moisturised, and balanced. Enhanced with Hemp Seed Oil, this cleanser clears pores while regulating oil balance, making it ideal for those with spot-prone skin. Meanwhile, the Sodium PCA ingredient will provide advanced hydration, and hyaluronic acid will help to combat dry or flaky skin.

Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum, £25, Hey Bud

This powerful serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, cucumber and betaine which together help to leave skin looking plump and hydrated. Ideal for those looking to target premature aging, fine lines and dry skin, this powerhouse product will help maintain a youthful appearance. 92% of people surveyed by Hey Bud found their skin to be significantly more hydrated after using the serum product for three weeks.

Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser and Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum, was £44, now £40, Hey Bud

This Black Friday, you can get a discount on the Hey Bud Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser and Hyualorinc Acid + Hemp Serum when purchasing them in a bundle!

