Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham both love this affordable drugstore face cream

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Both Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham are globally famous stars, but they also have something else in common: the affordable skincare product they both love that helps give them incredible, baby soft skin.

It seems the reason behind their enviable, all-day 'glow' is thanks to a bargain drugstore face cream – and if it's good enough for Rebel and Victoria…

MORE: Rebel Wilson uses the same foundation as Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian

Rebel shared her beauty secret with fans, posting a snap on her Instagram Story of her "new favourite skin moisturiser" – Weleda Skin Food.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hollywood's top dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross shares his tips for Oscar-winning skin

The actress raved about the now-cult beauty staple, showing off her collection of goodies, including the original Skin Food and the slightly newer, lighter version.

While Rebel appears to be a new convert to the brand, Victoria has long raved about the benefits of the cream, which you can pick up on Amazon for just £9 ($18.50).

MORE:

Rebel Wilson rocks a gorgeous hot pink shirt dress - now we want one, too

Victoria Beckham loves this three-in-one skin primer - and it's a bargain

Rebel showed of her new 'favourite moisturiser' - Weleda Skin Food, which has more famous fans like Victoria Beckham, Adele and Priyanka Chopra

The fashion designer doesn't just use it on her face either – she loves to slather it all over her body.

Weleda Skin Food, £12.95 now £8.89 / $18.50, Amazon

Victoria previously revealed it works wonders at prolonging her summer tan, sharing on Instagram: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

Victoria often raves about the bargain beauty buy

If you're against the use of heavy creams on your face, you'll be pleased to know that Weleda released a lighter version of the cream in 2019. While it retains the best qualities of the original, the formula is less thick and doesn’t contain the oil and beeswax base of its heavier counterpart.

And it's not just VB and Rebel who sing its praises. Weleda Skin Food is loved by numerous high-profile stars, including Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, due to its multi-purpose formula and the fact the ingredients are simple and totally natural – rosemary, pansy chamomile and calendula offer the skin the ultimate in natural nutrition.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.