An expert shares 10 menopausal skincare tips to maintain a youthful glow

The menopause marks the beginning of a new phase of our lives and can bring about significant changes within our bodies, particularly in our skin. Whether you’re struggling with fine lines, dryness, or pigmentation, with so many options to choose from it can be a challenge to find a skincare routine to suit your needs. That’s why we asked Dr. Tess Mauricio, known as “America’s favourite dermatologist”, about her go-to tips and favourite products for tackling menopausal skin.

Dr. Tess Mauricio is an internationally recognized cosmetic surgeon, women’s health pioneer, trusted educator, and dermatologist partner for the award-winning skincare brand, No7. Since working with Dr. Tess, No7 has created their innovative skincare range for instant radiance, created alongside more than 7000 menopausal women to deliver visible results. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen peptide technology, lipids and ceramides, and soy isoflavones to achieve maximum hydration, it’s a must-have range for mature skin.

As the UK’s top-selling skincare brand*, No7 was first created in 1935 by Boots, the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer. Established with the intention of helping women to feel and look their best every day, the company was built on innovative technology and scientific research, allowing No7 to become a tried and trusted brand beloved by women of all ages.

Dr. Tess Mauricio answered all of our burning questions about the products and tips to tackle menopausal skin:

Q: How can the menopause and hormone levels impact our skin?

A: Estrogen deficient skin occurs in women who are in perimenopause or menopause when estrogen levels decline, resulting in changes in the skin including collagen loss, skin dryness, dullness, thinning, wrinkling and poor wound healing.

Studies have shown that collagen loss is more closely related to declining estrogen levels than chronological age. Low estrogen levels lead to 30% loss of skin’s collagen in the first five years of menopause and 2% loss each year thereafter.

Q: What are some common misconceptions about supporting the skin as we age?

A: Perimenopause can begin as early as a woman's late 30s or early 40s, but it can vary widely from person to person. On average, perimenopause lasts for about four to eight years, but again, the duration can vary. Menopause, which is the point at which a woman has not had a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months, typically occurs in the late 40s to early 50s. After menopause, a woman is considered postmenopausal.

Q: When we reach the menopause or perimenopause, how can we better understand our skin’s needs?

A: During menopause, the following can occur:

1. Collagen Production: Collagen production decreases, leading to a loss of skin elasticity and firmness.

2. Wrinkles: Many women experience an increase in wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Dryness: Skin may become drier due to reduced oil production.

4. Thinning: Skin may thin, making it more susceptible to damage.

5. Pigmentation Changes: Hormonal shifts can lead to changes in skin pigmentation.

A woman’s body undergoes hormonal changes, including a decrease in estrogen production. Collagen, a protein responsible for skin elasticity and other functions, is affected by these hormonal changes. As estrogen levels decline, collagen production may also decrease, which can contribute to various skin changes such as thinning, dryness, and increased wrinkles. This is one reason why some women may notice changes in their skin’s appearance and texture during and after menopause. However, it’s important to note that genetics, sun exposure, and other factors also play a role in the aging of the skin. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including proper skincare and nutrition, can help mitigate some of these effects.

Q: Which skincare ingredients can help to combat signs of the menopause?

A: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramide, niacinamide, phytoestrogen soy isoflavones.

Q: How does No7’s menopause skincare range help to support mature skin?

A: No7’s Menopause Skincare range addresses the most common issues with menopausal skin - dryness, loss of collagen, irritation and discoloration.

Q: What is your favourite product in the No7 Menopause skincare range, and why?

A: The No7 Skincare Menopause Instant Radiance Serum is my favorite product in the Menopause range. It contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, phytoestrogen soy isoflavones and Matrixyl 3000 Plus Peptide and it has a special cooling applicator. I recommend serums to everyone because serums allow penetration of these concentrated ingredients in the skin so we can get the results we want.

Q: At what age should we start preparing our skin for the menopause?

A: Perimenopause can start in the 40’s and can last for many years. We should consider skincare geared towards menopausal skin changes as early as possible.

Q: What are the most common dermatology-related questions you get asked by women going through the menopause?

A: Most women do not know that the skin changes they are experiencing in their 40’s like dryness, irritation, discoloration, wrinkles, sagging and even acne breakouts are menopause and estrogen depletion related. Many women ask me what products they should use and in clinic treatments they should try to reverse and address all these skin changes.

Q: What does being a No7 ambassador mean to you?

A: I have been a No7 ambassador for many years. I have had the opportunity to personally review the studies behind their products and I am confident recommending No7 products because they are science backed and accessible to the general population.

Q: Why was it important for No7 to work alongside menopausal women to create this skincare range?

A: No7’s Menopause Skincare range was co-created with 7,000 menopausal women who shared their input in the creation of the products. The women specifically wanted the word “Menopause” on the packaging to alert consumers that this skincare range was created to address the specific needs of the millions of menopausal women.

