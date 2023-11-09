I’m a Beauty Editor - and this is the high-street skincare brand that I swear by

I remember the first time I bought a No7 product. I was a teenager in the early 90s shopping with my friend at our local Boots drugstore in North London, England. Boots is the British equivalent to Walgreens and it was the perfect place to hang out on Saturday afternoon, just trawling through the latest makeup products and hair care ranges. And the No7 counter was where everyone was at! From schoolgirls like me, to women from the local office block, it seemed everyone wanted a piece of the action.

At the time, skincare wasn’t my priority: I was just interested in experimenting with makeup, so I headed home with a pot of bronzing balls which after a swirl and a dust with my makeup brush, gave my skin the early 90s iconic popstar glow that I so craved.

HELLO!'s Contributing editor, Donna Francis, has always turned to No7 for powerful, affordable skincare solutions.

But No7 skincare had always been on my radar. My mum used their face cream when I was much younger so it was a brand that I had always trusted. And my mum still has amazing skin today.

But it wasn’t until around 15 years later that I personally discovered how effective their skincare was. I was the Beauty Editor for a British national newspaper and was asked to trial the brand’s Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum. It had been making the headlines after a respected TV documentary claimed it was the only skincare product available at the time proven to reduce the signs of aging.

I remember hundreds of women were lining up outside their local Boots to get their hands on a bottle, and here I was with one of the few precious ones left, trialing it on my 31 year old skin. I’d been a Beauty Editor for over 10 years, so I had tested many so-called ‘wonder’ products that promised glow and smooth skin. But they were at least double the price! Would this be any different?

Well let’s just say that I’ve emptied many bottles ever since. My skin felt quenched. It looked smooth! Protect & Perfect popped my skincare serum cherry and now using a serum is a step in my skincare routine that I never miss out.

When I reached my early 40s, I noticed my lines becoming a little deeper and my pigmentation getting a little darker. I’d researched a lot about Retinol for articles, and I knew how effective it was for smoothing these issues away, yet I was nervous to introduce it to my routine as I’d heard some formulations could be harsh and reactive. The brand’s Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate was the perfect introduction for me, and it’s still one that I recommend to friends and followers who want to try the retinol for the first time. It’s gentle enough even for sensitive skin yet it still works magic on fine lines, age spots and open pores.

During my career, I was lucky enough to witness the workings of the No7 team behind the scenes on product development and I was impressed with how much research went into each and every skincare launch. Products aren’t just quickly launched off the back of the latest skincare trend. Dermatologists, scientists and even University Professors work hard, over years, to get No7 formulations perfect so they address real, everyday skincare issues with amazing, proven results.

Now I’m in my late 40s and in menopause, my skin is loving the new No7 Menopause Skincare range. I love night creams that are really rich in texture, so I particularly love the Menopause Skincare Nourishing Overnight Cream which I apply after serum.

Serum is the skincare item I’d take on a desert island so I also love the Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum and alternate it with others in my stash. I keep the Menopause Skincare Instant Cooling Mist by my bed as I often suffer with hormonal night sweats so a few spritzes really help to quickly cool me down.

The thing about No7 skincare is that the textures feel expensive, the packaging looks expensive, so you’d think the products would be expensive, but they’re not. It’s affordable skincare that really delivers!

I always have to try other skincare brands - it’s part of my job. But there is one that I always go back to and recommend, and it’s always No7!