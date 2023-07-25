How to style the viral TikTok 'Mermaid Haircut' according to a celebrity hairstylist

Simple, low-maintenance summer hairstyles are what this season is all about because, who actually wants to spend hours blow-drying when it's 30 degrees outside?
That's why the mermaid haircut is the go-to style and popping up all over TikTok. "The Little Mermaid movie has made this hairstyle go viral," says celebrity hairstylist, Lewis Pallett. "Its a long, layered haircut with effortless mermaid waves." It's not just social media that's fawning over the trend though, A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also been seen rocking the mermaid haircut.
It's a simple style, yes. But there is a knack to kicking back frizz, preserving the waves and keeping longer lengths looking healthy, not ratty. Here we asked Lewis, who's clients include Daisy Lowe, Stella McCartney and Emma Thompson, to give his break-down of how to nail the mermaid haircut:
What is the mermaid haircut?
Stella McCartney AW23
"It's basically a long, layered haircut," says Lewis. "It's all about cascading curls that aren't too 'done' - it really needs to look effortless." The knack to this trend is keeping the hair healthy. When your hair is long, split ends can crop up which look straw-like and damaged. "This style is about keeping everything soft and free-flowing with lots of layers," says Lewis.
How do I style a mermaid haircut?
If your hair has a natural wave to it, this style is perfect for you. Air drying your hair with some oil or serum in the ends might suffice but for those prone to frizz and texture, dry the hair using a hairdryer with the nozzle facing downwards and a paddle brush to smooth the cuticle of the hair and prevent knots. Then, use a wide-barrelled curing tong and curl the hair away from your face in 1-inch sections.
When you've finished with the curling tong, leave the hair to cool completely (this step is vital if you want your waves to last) before brushing them out with a wide-toothed comb. Finish with a spritz of flexible hairspray and some serum through the mid-lengths and ends and voila! Mermaid hair to rival Ariel.
Shop the mermaid haircut styling essentials:
