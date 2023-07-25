How to style the viral TikTok 'Mermaid Haircut' according to a celebrity hairstylist

Simple, low-maintenance summer hairstyles are what this season is all about because, who actually wants to spend hours blow-drying when it's 30 degrees outside?

That's why the mermaid haircut is the go-to style and popping up all over TikTok. "The Little Mermaid movie has made this hairstyle go viral," says celebrity hairstylist, Lewis Pallett. "Its a long, layered haircut with effortless mermaid waves." It's not just social media that's fawning over the trend though, A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also been seen rocking the mermaid haircut.

READ: 80s hairstyles that are trending right now

MORE: Everything you need to know about tape-in hair extensions

It's a simple style, yes. But there is a knack to kicking back frizz, preserving the waves and keeping longer lengths looking healthy, not ratty. Here we asked Lewis, who's clients include Daisy Lowe, Stella McCartney and Emma Thompson, to give his break-down of how to nail the mermaid haircut:

What is the mermaid haircut?

© Spotlight Stella McCartney AW23

"It's basically a long, layered haircut," says Lewis. "It's all about cascading curls that aren't too 'done' - it really needs to look effortless." The knack to this trend is keeping the hair healthy. When your hair is long, split ends can crop up which look straw-like and damaged. "This style is about keeping everything soft and free-flowing with lots of layers," says Lewis.

How do I style a mermaid haircut?

If your hair has a natural wave to it, this style is perfect for you. Air drying your hair with some oil or serum in the ends might suffice but for those prone to frizz and texture, dry the hair using a hairdryer with the nozzle facing downwards and a paddle brush to smooth the cuticle of the hair and prevent knots. Then, use a wide-barrelled curing tong and curl the hair away from your face in 1-inch sections.

© Instagram/ @gigihadid Gigi Hadid attends Cannes Film Festival 2023

When you've finished with the curling tong, leave the hair to cool completely (this step is vital if you want your waves to last) before brushing them out with a wide-toothed comb. Finish with a spritz of flexible hairspray and some serum through the mid-lengths and ends and voila! Mermaid hair to rival Ariel.

Why you should trust me:

I'm Hello! Fashion’s Deputy Beauty Editor. Focusing on all things hair, makeup and skin related, there's not a foundation or hair care tool I haven't tried. When not writing about beauty, you’ll often find me trawling the Beauty Halls of Harrods.



Shop the mermaid haircut styling essentials:

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer Fuschia/Nickel

It might be on the pricey side for a hairdryer but the Dyson Supersonic is every beauty editor's favourite for a reason (including mine). It's gentle on hair, powerful, quiet and light. It's particularly great for those with long hair trying to recreate the mermaid hair cut, as it cuts drying time significantly, meaning less damage and les frizz.

£329.99 AT DYSON

JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum

Although the mermaid hair cut is all about embracing texture, this serum is particularly great for those who want to keep it on the sleek end of the spectrum. A little goes a very long way with this product and as a beauty editor, I swear by it for my ends. Long hair can be prone to breakage and split ends but a dab of this conceals them and keeps my hair looking healthy.

£25 AT CULT BEAUTY

Moroccanoil Treatment

Brunette's tend to have much shinier hair than blondes but all that can be changed with a dab of the cult-status Moroccanoil treatment. It's been in my hair care arsenal for years and it's a phenomenal shine-inducer. A small coin sized amount on damp, towel dried hair is the perfect precursor to a quick blow dry.

£34.85 AT SEPHORA UK

Curve Soft Curl Tong - ghd

The wide barrel on this GHD tong is great on all hair lengths but it's particularly effective for longer hair. The mermaid hair cut calls for loose waves and holding a sectioned piece of hair around the wand delivers just that. It's a failsafe route to the perfect mermaid hair cut.

£149 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Hairspray for Flexible Hold and Shine

As someone with long hair, it might be tempting to reach for the strong hold hairspray but a flexible spray is key. Long hair is fluid by nature and speaking from experience, you don't want crunchy hold. This Elnett should be your go-to as it gives great hold and keeps your curls in place without turning them stiff.

£3.00 AT BOOTS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.