Zara have released a £29.99 dress that Alexa Chung would love

Alexa Chung, renowned for her impeccable taste in fashion, has been completely wowing us with her luxe effortlessly cool style code for years and this summer is no different.

Whether it's to attend a garden party, attend Wimbledon or try out balletcore chic, the 39-year-old is constantly putting her own twist on classic looks.

While not all of her pieces are totally affordable, Zara have released a £29.99 dress which we think would be right up her street based on her recent holiday looks. In Italy she has been experimenting with classic feminine pieces including a sheer black midi dress with nude ballet flats, a look Audrey Hepburn would most certainly approve of. She also wore a black ruffled mini dress with strappy black ballet flats. The easiest outfit, the perfect combination.

The taste maker would undoubtedly be drawn to this Zara dress for its inherent blend of sophistication and contemporary charm. The dress exudes an air of timeless elegance while incorporating modern elements, making it a perfect fit for Alexa's unique style sensibilities.

The A-line cut flatters various body types, creating a graceful and relaxed drape that aligns with her preference for understated yet flattering designs. This strapless silhouette has become a signature in her personal style, and the Zara dress embraces it flawlessly. Linen offers a lightweight and breathable feel, ideal for warmer days or chic summer events. The dress's blend ensures it maintains a polished and refined appearance, making it suitable for casual gatherings or more sophisticated occasions.

Contrast Linen Blend Dress - Zara

This chic and stylish strapless midi dress, features an eye-catching fabric appliqué detail crafted from a contrast linen blend. The dress is elegantly designed with pleats at the waist, accentuating the figure and adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Practicality meets style with the inclusion of side in-seam pockets, allowing for convenience without compromising the dress's sleek appearance. To enhance ease of movement and add a playful touch, the dress boasts a back vent at the hem, ensuring a graceful stride. Perfect for various occasions, this dress effortlessly combines fashion and functionality to create a statement piece that is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. £29.99 AT ZARA

As a style icon, Alexa Chung is known for curating her looks with a distinctive and personal touch. This Zara dress provides her with an ideal canvas to accessorise and make it her own. Whether she chooses to add a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses or opts for delicate layered necklaces, the dress allows her to showcase her creativity and fashion expertise.

Shop more of our favourite strapless dresses…

1/ 7 Onda Tube Midi - Free People Onda Tube Midi I absolutely adore this dress for its vintage-inspired charm with a modern twist. Embrace your romantic side and style this midi with sleek boots or sporty sneakers for a chic and effortless off-duty look. The dress features a slim, tube-style bodice with a flattering A-line skirt, accentuated by a pointed waist design and elegant pleating. £78.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 2/ 7 Bandeau Denim Cargo Maxi Dress - Warehouse Bandeau Denim Cargo Maxi Dress The strapless denim dress is a stylish and versatile wardrobe essential. Its flattering silhouette complements various body types, while the denim fabric adds a touch of casual elegance. To style it, pair the dress with statement sandals and a micro bag for a chic and summery look.

£83.30 AT WAREHOUSE 3/ 7 Pink Satin Bandeau Midi Dress - River Island Pink Satin Bandeau Midi Dress This exquisite midi dress is crafted from a beautiful pink satin fabric. With a charming bandeau neckline, a tie fastening adds a stylish element, ensuring a perfect fit and accentuating the waist. The dress's midi length adds a sophisticated touch. I'm obsessed.

£37.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 4/ 7 Lauryn strapless midi dress - Tove Lauryn strapless midi dress Tove's strapless midi dress lets gathered detailing takes centre stage. Made from stretch-cotton, the dress features an empire line that beautifully accentuates the figure. To exude effortless elegance, pair the yellow strapless dress with delicate gold accessories and strappy sandals. For a daytime event, and a woven clutch. Transition to an evening affair by opting for statement jewellery and stylish heels. This versatile dress will make you stand out in any setting. £535 AT FARFETCH 5/ 7 Strapless Stretch-jersey Dress - Norma Kamali Strapless Stretch-jersey Dress Norma Kamali has created the ultimate LBD that effortlessly transitions from casual strolls in the city to elegant sunset dinners. Crafted from the brand's signature stretch-jersey fabric, the dress features a flattering strapless neckline and a contouring fit that falls just below the knee. For a daytime look, pair it with comfortable flat sandals. When evening comes, elevate the outfit with heeled shoes, a statement necklace, and a bold lipstick. £130 AT NET-A-PORTER 6/ 7 7/ 7

