5 Statement outfits to shop from NET-A-PORTER before summer ends

As summer draws to a close, it's the perfect time to seize the moment and embrace the season's last hurrah.

Whether you're attending a special event, planning a dreamy getaway, or simply seeking to make a stylish impression, these ensembles have got you covered. We’ve curated five statement outfits from NET-A-PORTER that exude a sense of occasion.

How we chose the pieces

Weather: For this outfit edit, we've taken into account the warm weather, and acknowledged that while summer may be ending it is important to make an impact with your outfits while you can.

Colour palette: While we aren’t saying bright colours are only for summer, it does feel as though holidays and special occasions lend themselves to dopamine inducing brights this time of year.

Occasions: Summer events can go from glam pool-side cocktails to destination wedding guest in an instant. We've curated these outfits to reflect any moment you may want to elevate your wardrobe before summer ends.

The Effortless Elegance

Opt for a flowing maxi dress adorned with intricate details, perfect for garden parties or sunset soirees. Pair it with strappy sandals and statement jewellery for a captivating look.

Zimmermann Devi cutout floral-print linen midi dress, £725, NET-A-PORTER, Aeyde Roda leather sandals, £345, NET-A-PORTER, Jacquemus Le Chiquito Long leather tote, £610, NET-A-PORTER, Roxanne Assoulin Gold-tone crystal earrings, £100, NET-A-PORTER.

The Beach Glamour

Elevate your swimwear with a stunning crochet co-ord. Complete the look with Loewe’s It-girl approved raffia bag and dazzling freshwater pearls for a touch of elevated summer glamour.

Savannah Morrow The Label Ammoudi Cotton Top, £380, NET-A-PORTER, Savannah Morrow The Label Ammoudi cotton pareo, £435, NET-A-PORTER, Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Raffia Tote, £550, NET-A-PORTER, Chloé Rebecca Leather Sandals, £830, NET-A-PORTER, Martha Calvo Alix Pearl And Crystal Hoop Earrings, £150, NET-A-PORTER.

The Casual Chic

statement summer outfit

Embrace the charm of summer with a jumpsuit. Fashion editor-adored Brazilian label Farm Rio excels in bright prints, which manage to exude sophistication and confidence. Add cool-girl platforms and a chic handbag to complete.

Farm Rio Cotton-voile Jumpsuit, £215, NET-A-PORTER, Alighieri Gold-plated Necklace, £450, NET-A-PORTER, Bottega Veneta Jodie Tote, £2,600, NET-A-PORTER, Christian Loubouti Mariza du Desert Sandals, £735, NET-A-PORTER.

The Bohemian Dream

Embrace your free-spirited side with a flowy, bohemian-inspired kaftan, paired with platform mules for a hint of 70s glamour. Complete the outfit with woven accessories and hoops for a carefree yet stylish Daisy Jones vibe.

Cult Gaia Devora Gold-tone Pearl Earrings, £195, NET-A-PORTER, Taller Marmo Mrs Ross Fringed Crepe Kaftan, £870, NET-A-PORTER, Cult Gaia Jaya Beaded Rattan Clutch, £190, NET-A-PORTER, Amina Muaddi Dalida Leather Platform Mules, £670, NET-A-PORTER.

The Vacation Romance

statement summer outfit

For a romantic getaway or summer date night, opt for a chic embellished mini dress, featuring vibrant nautical prints. Complement the look with flats (comfort is key) and a straw clutch for an effortlessly chic vacation look.

Clio Peppiatt, Into The Ocean Embellished Mini Dress, £1,850, NET-A-PORTER, Loeffler Randall Bailey Crystal-embellished Raffia Clutch, £280, NET-A-PORTER, Emme Parsons Susan Leather Sandals, £410, NET-A-PORTER, Pearl Octopuss.y Silver-plated Earrings, £155, NET-A-PORTER.

