Selena Gomez shares nostalgic Instagram snaps from major milestone moment

When nostalgia hits, there is no option other than to ride the wave.

Former Disney star and contemporary beauty icon Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane recently when she posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, dating from back when she was in the process of creating her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

The 31-year-old stopped us in our tracks last month when she brought her beauty A-game to the prestigious SAG Awards.

The Only Murders in the Building actress looked radiant in custom Atelier Versace, teamed alongside a bronzy tonal makeup moment. Voluminous lashes, glowy skin and a terracotta lip shade united to form a cohesive, sultry look.

© Getty The actress looked characteristically glamorous at the SAG Awards

Looking every inch the beauty entrepreneur is her forte, but if you need any more proof that Selena knows her stuff, just take a look at her behind-the-scenes photo archive.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena posted a throwback from the early stages of Rare Beauty

The star recently shared some throwback snaps on her Instagram Stories, giving her 429m followers an insight into the creation of Rare Beauty.

Committed to "breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection", the brand's ethos is all about self-love and using makeup as a tool of enhancement rather than as a mask.

"This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are," Rare Beauty writes on its website.

© Instagram / @selenagomez The Rare Beauty founder got all nostalgic on her Instagram Stories

Selena was pictured with her team in a series of early-stage meetings, likely poring over formulas, packaging and concepts.

In one photo, bottles were lined up in shade order, seemingly an early stage of the foundation or tinted moisturiser development process.

© Instagram / @selenagomez A range of shade samples from the early days of Rare Beauty

"One of my first @rarebeauty meetings [face holding back tears emoji]," she captioned one post. "I’m so grateful to those who have been on this journey w [sic] me."

Selena's thanking her team, and we're thanking her for her contribution to the beauty landscape…