Millie Bobby Brown 'thrilled' to share news as fans congratulate her The Stranger Things actress, 19, is dating Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake

Millie Bobby Brown may have just reportedly turned down $12 million to star in a Stranger Things spinoff, but she's got something else exciting up her sleeve.

The 19-year-old star took to Instagram with a reveal on Friday as she announced she was releasing her debut novel.

Millie had kept her project under wraps until now but was "thrilled" to finally deliver details of Nineteen Steps which is inspired by the real-life experiences of Millie's grandmother.

She survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster in 1943, which was one of the greatest losses of civilian life in the U.K. during World War II.

Millie added details of the plotline on social media and wrote: "I'm thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be published on 12th September 2023.

"Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them."

Mille is currently dating Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

Mille - who recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi - continued: "When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie.

"Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you. It's available to pre-order now.

"@hqstories @harpercollinsuk @williammorrowbooks @bookclubgirl @wmebooks."

Millie's fans love her glimpses into her life away from the small screen

Fans rushed to congratulate her and wrote: "Our little eleven has grown so much that she's publishing books now," and, "you’ll never stop impressing us miss brown," while a third commented: "An actress, made a makeup line, AND is now an author?! She’s INCREDIBLY talented!!"

She also released a statement that read: "Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive."

