Rita Ora x Primark: Here's everything you need to know about the collection

The Praise You singer has designer her first ever clothing collection with the high street brand

The sartorial collaborations between A-list fashionistas and affordable clothing brands just keep on coming. Less than one week after Naomi Campbell released her capsule collection with PrettyLittleThing, UK high street brand Primark unveiled “Rita Ora x Primark” today, a fashion line which they say has been two years in the making.

Though she’s always had an epic style agenda, the 32-year-old singer and wife of Taika Waititi has become a sartorial icon in recent years, thanks to her daring style agenda that never fails to capture attention and of course, her incredible Tom Ford wedding dress. The pieces in her first clothing collection, however, are designed to be wardrobe staples. “The collaboration fuses Rita’s love of fashion with Primark’s 50+ year history of providing quality essentials and the latest trends,” the brand said in a statement.

Why has Rita Ora collaborated with Primark?

“Throughout my life, I have always wanted to look stylish, and when I was younger, I couldn’t have done that without Primark,” Rita explained in a press release, “I could always stretch my budget with so many great pieces from Primark. Honestly, that is really when I learned how to get creative and play with fashion. Creating this collection with Primark has been very nostalgic for me, and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Who designed the Rita Ora x Primark collection?

The collection was co-designed by Rita, Primark and emerging London-based designer Jawara Alleyne.

What is in the Rita Ora x Primark collection?

From statement jewellery to elevated denim, tailored separates, faux fur coats, neutral knitwear, handbags, shoes and trend-led pieces including waistcoats, knitted hoods and western boots, the 169 piece collection really does have styles to suit everybody. Primark explained the collection has a '‘day to night’ theme, reflecting many of Rita’s favourite looks with each piece easily styled to reflect a broad range of personalities, trends and styles from casual everyday essentials to statement evening looks.”

When is the Rita Ora x Primark collection available to purchase?

The first Rita Ora x Primark collection will be available in all of Primark’s stores across its 16 markets from Tuesday 19 September.