Rita Ora just started a bizarre 'monobrow' makeup trend

Rita Ora and avant-garde make-up looks go hand in hand.

She’s as daring and experimental with her beauty as she is with her style agenda. From ‘weird girl’ manicures to the shocking prosthetic fish gills she stuck to her face at the Fashion Awards 2022. Rita has a habit of making a statement with her face glam, and her recent look proves she’s going totally off-piste again for autumn 2023.

The 32-year-old shared an image on her Instagram stories of a glamorous mermaidcore-approved look created by British hair and make-up artist Lisa Laudat. A bright red matte lip was accompanied by greyish-blue metallic eye shadow that effortlessly swept across both eyelids and across the bridge of the nose.

© Instagram Rita shared her monobrow makeup look on Instagram

She wore a collared white shirt which provided the perfect blank canvas to let her wacky face glam take centre stage.

The frosty hues of her eyeshadow are utterly perfect for amping up the glam during the cold-weather party season, and her bizarre look puts a cool spin on the nose bridge make-up trend.

"Influencers, editorial artists, and various cultures have long treated the bridge and nose as a canvas for makeup and paint, but only recently have we seen the style go more mainstream in pop culture thanks to runway shows like Chet Lo and Deviate," Cat Quinn, executive director of trends for MAC Cosmetics, told Popsugar last year.

© Stuart Wilson/BFC Chet Lo SS23

At Chet Lo’s SS23 show during London Fashion Week last September, models walked the runway with flushes of neon eyeshadow emerging from the centre of their faces.

Actor Emma Corrin then appeared at the premiere of their film My Policeman in October 2022.

© Amy Sussman Emma Corrin at the "My Policeman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Rita's 'monobrow' eyeshadow takes the nose bridge trend one step further. Nonchalantly sweeping from the eyelids across the nose makes even more of a dramatic statement, and adds a feeling of modernity to the look.

Once again Rita is setting the bar for autumn/winter make-up ridiculously high.