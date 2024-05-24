Kelly Rowland's cobalt blue eyeshadow is this summer's hottest makeup trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



All eyes have been on the Cannes Film Festival for the past week with celebrities rocking some seriously sensational looks.

Yesterday it was Kelly Rowland's turn to captivate the cameras. The singer attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a breathtaking lime green Gaurav Gupta ensemble paired with a bleach-blonde bob and bold blue eyeshadow - sound weird? She totally pulled it off.

© Instagram @kellyrowland Kelly took colour blocking to a new level

The Destiny's Child original had her makeup done by good friend and Beyonce's favourite makeup artist Sir John and it's safe to say, she looked flawless.

The pairing of a lime green dress and cobalt eyeshadow sounds like it shouldn't work but Kelly proves that the blue eyeshadow trend is here to stay and colour-blocking isn't just for fashion, your makeup can also be included.

Although blue eyeshadow often conjures up painful memories of the pale blue frosted lids we all swore looked good in the late-90s, the blue eyeshadow trend for 2024 is actually far more wearable and more likened to the bolder swinging 60s style look.

"60s style bold blues are officially back for 2024," explains Face The Future's resident makeup artist, Rachael Divers. "The best part is that this colour looks great on all skin tones and eye colours as blue eye makeup makes the whites of your eyes look even brighter, regardless of your iris colour."

© Getty Kelly's makeup artist Sir John nailed this look

Although we can see from the video that Kelly is holding the limited edition Flora Kalahari Palette from Byredo, Sir John hasn't confirmed which eyeshadow he used to create the look. But, despite the speculation, there's no denying its pigment packed a punch.

If you're looking to recreate Kelly's bold look but you're struggling to get the same colour pay-off, try prepping the eyelid with a white eyeshadow stick. This will create a blank canvas to allow for the pigment to show up and keep it in place without falling out on to your cheeks.