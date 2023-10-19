Gwyneth Paltrow refuses to let 2023's biggest fashion trend die amid Goop announcement

With Margot Robbie’s iconic live-action character predicted to be Halloween’s top costume choice, it’s clear that 2023 is the year where Barbie has reigned supreme.

At the launch of good.clean.goop, Gwyneth Paltrow made a bold statement by embracing the summer’s biggest colour trend: Barbiecore pink.

Refusing to let this vibrant hue fade into obscurity, she confidently stepped into the limelight wearing a pink oversized jumper and matching skirt at the event held by her brand Goop. With her impeccable style and unwavering confidence, she showcased the power of embracing pink for AW23 with aplomb.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the iconic actress and now wellness entrepreneur, has always been a trailblazer. Her latest brainchild, good.clean.goop, is a new line of beauty and wellness essentials. It symbolises a commitment to providing luxurious, results-driven, and “clinically proven” clean beauty products.

© Stefanie Keenan Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates the launch of good.clean.goop

Goop's journey in the skincare industry began in 2016 when the team couldn't find the perfect blend of efficacy and cleanliness. Since then, ‘Goop Beauty’ has soared to great heights, winning a loyal fanbase.

What is good.clean.goop?

The launch of good.clean.goop marks a significant milestone in Goop Beauty's evolution. With this new line, Gwyneth aims to democratise clean beauty, making it accessible to a broader audience. Paltrow's dedication to this cause is evident, and her choice of Barbie pink colour for the launch echoes its ‘Girl-boss’ spirit.

“With good.clean.goop, we’re making beautiful clean essentials available to more people, from the clean-curious to the goop-curious and beyond,” Goop explained in an official statement, saying, “Thank you for supporting us as we continue to work on expanding access to clean beauty and making things we believe in.”

Good.clean.goop is set to hit the virtual shelves on October 22, 2023, on Target and Amazon. This expansion is not just a new business venture; it’s a mission to spread the essence of Gwyneth’s clean beauty manifesto to every corner.