Hailey Bieber got a new tiny tattoo that’s 'bang on trend for 2024'

Posting to her Instagram story yesterday model and founder of cult skincare brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber, shared an image of her new piece captioning it “new tiny baby tat.”

Perfectly placed just above her wrist, Hailey's micro bow is set to be this season's most cultivated new body adornment.



As we all know bows are very on trend right now amongst the fashion girlies and cocquette core supporters. So on trend in fact that the TikTok hashtag for ‘bows’ has hit over one billion views, whilst the coquette tags are currently at over 720 million views and are set to rise well into the new year. According to Florence Bretherton, communications officer at John Lewis, "Online ribbon sales are up 37% compared to last year," and "searches for ‘velvet ribbon’ are up 125%, in comparison to the same time last year."

© Hailey Bieber Hailey's teeny tiny new addition

This isn’t the first tiny tat for Mrs Bieber, at this point, her body is basically a sticker book made up of itty bitty ink. Frequently posting to her Instagram, the model is often seen showing off her tats in sultry backless gowns, close-up nail art pictures and candid selfies.

© Hailey Bieber Hailey also has a micro heart tattoo on her collarbone

Once upon a time getting a tattoo was a taboo that labelled you rebellious and rough, but now they’re a forever accessory that evokes self-expression and identity. One of London’s go-to fine-line tattoo artists, Lucy Saffron tells me, “tattooing has changed a lot since I started around seven years ago. There was a very high demand for small fine-line tattoos but not many artists were offering that service. In the last five years, the tiny tattoos have become very popular with artists and clients.”

As someone who has a bunch of fine line tattoos myself, I’ve been through the motions at family events where mum ghasps in shock telling me that “this is your last one Orion!” and my grandma scowls in disgust from across the dinner table.

© Orion Scott A few of my sticker style arm tattoos

I understand where they’re coming from but times have changed and Hailey Bieber’s tasteful collection of dainty delights is a prime example of how tattoos can be stylish and chic. Lucy went on to explain, “clientele has changed a lot. I see a lot more women becoming tattoo artists and because of that more women themselves are wanting to get tattoos and I believe that is mainly due to the dainty and delicate tattoos artists are now able to create.”

I'm such a bow lover that i even got a tattoo of one

If you’re pondering on the idea of getting a tiny tat like Hails, Lucy can confirm that “the ‘mini tattoo’ part of the industry to grow even bigger in 2024.”