Hailey Bieber proves this bizarre shoe trend is here to stay in 2024

When I was thinking about my 2024 bingo cards, one fashion trend I didn’t see sticking around was the mesh version of the ballet flat. To be honest, I thought the ‘it’ girl-approved kick would be left in 2023 but it seems Hailey Bieber has other ideas, recently sporting the bizarre footwear style in the most cultivated back-to-work fit, after her beachside escape with BFF Kendall Jenner.

Late last year the mesh ballet flat was by far the most cultivated shoe choice amongst stylish celebs and fashionable faces. Loved and religiously sported by the likes of Rosie Huntington Whitely, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Richie, the mesh flats seem to have also made their alluring mark on Justin Bieber's wife Hailey.

MORE: How the fashion girlies are dressing for snow in 2024

RELATED: I tried the Mesh Ballet flats trend and they honestly go with every outfit

© Instagram / @haileybieber Taking notes for my next office fit

If you didn't already know from the enviable bikini pics and white sandy beach dinner posts on the Rhode Founders ‘gram, Hails spent the last week living her best island life, soaking up some much-needed winter sun. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, trading in her coconut margarita for an Erewhon smoothie, the beauty mogul is back to normal 9-5 programming.

Posting to her Instagram story, Hailey proved that office ensembles needn’t be boring. Sporting grey suit trousers, a matching top and an oversized leather blazer the A-lister topped off her look with an iconic slick-backed bun, her custom diamond ‘B’ necklace, black sunglasses and a pair of white mesh ballet flats.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hail's clearly isn't opposed to a bizarre shoe

Usually more of a loafer, trainer and kitten heel girlie, I’m surprised it has taken this long for her to wear the cultivated shoe choice and I have a sneaky suspicion this won’t be the last time.

When our Online Fashion Writer Lauren Ramsay tried the shoe for the first time, she found that, “they've become my go-to shoes, because I found myself just slipping them on as I was leaving the house because I knew they’d elevate any outfit and I could wear them all day.” She also said she was surprised at “how easy they are to style.”

Lauren can confirm that mesh flats are “comfortable and seriously chic and worth investing in.”