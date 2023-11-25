Victoria Beckham's 'gold foil' eye look is perfect for party season

It goes without saying that we love Victoria Beckham for her impeccable style both on and off the runway.

But another reason we love the multifaceted fashion and beauty mogul is because not only does she also create incredible makeup products via her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty, but she also gives us plenty of social media tutorials on how to use them.

In her latest video, she demonstrated how to get the perfect metallic eye look using a new eyeliner from her eponymous label, and it is utterly perfect for this season.

'Gold Lame' is a new creamy gold shade in her Satin Kajal eyeliner range. "I love to use it on its own for quite a subtle look, but then I also love to overlay it on top of cocoa, on top of green and even on top of the black eyeliner," she explains in the Instagram video.

"What it does is it gives a beautiful fresh wash. It is a bit glittery which I love and feels very elevated, it feels very special. It really does look like an overlay of gold foil."

Panning the camera to show her 32m followers the result of using the shade, we see the eyeshadow has made Victoria's eyes dazzle with a lustrous wash of shimmery gold. The subtle yet striking colour brightened Victoria's eyes yet still appeared sophisticated.

"I've put it on the inside of my eye and then I have put it on top of cocoa and actually pulled it out at the side and gone underneath. It is so effective, such a pretty colour."

The 90s-approved shiny, frosted eyeshadow is making a comeback just in time for party season. To create a 'Sugar Plum Fairy' inspired look, fellow beauty muse Hailey Bieber leaned into plush pink blush and glittery eyelids.

If 'quiet luxury' was a makeup trend, Victoria's elegant gold eye look would be the epitome.