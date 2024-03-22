Lush has just launched a Shrek-themed beauty collection

So long 'clean girl' aesthetic, it appears that 2024 is to be the year of the muddy, swamp-loving, nature-clad girl.

No, your eyes doth not deceive you. Today, skincare brand (and bath bomb gurus) Lush has released a Shrek-themed bath and body collection - Shrek-cellent news for fans of the Dreamworks animation.

© Lush Cosmetics Products from the Shrek x Lush collection

If not a Fiona fanatic or a Shrek stan, your first question may be 'why?'.

Well, Lush explains on its website that: "The brand new Lush x Shrek collection celebrates everyone’s inner swampy self, in contrast to the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic of recent years."

Also, Melody Morton, Creative Concepts Director at Lush says: “I love how Shrek is a family film I enjoyed when I was in my teens and now my own teenager loves all the meme culture of Shrek today. It’s a classic film that celebrates self-love and was an obvious fit for a Lush collaboration. It’s earthy and fun and perfect for some swampy self-care,”

Unsurprisingly, the collection comes in swamp-approved hues of browns, greens, and yellows (what others may call 'earth tones'), and have naturalistic characteristics, from a Fiona-themed uplifting green shower gel to 'Lakes' - a bath bomb with herbaceous landscape aromatics.

© Lush Cosmetics A Fiona-themed grass-scented shower gel is part of the collection

There's also 'Get Out Of My Swamp' shower slime, a 'Shrek Swamp' bath bomb and a Donkey bath bomb among other pieces.

Though it's impossible to forget about this iconic movie franchise, Rita Ora actually put it firmly back on our radar last October when she and husband Taika Waititi went all-out for a Shrek-themed Halloween cosplay - painted green from head-to-toe, sleeping in Shrek's swamp and Rita even made a hilarious attempt to do Mike Myers' Scottish accent.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita Ora and Taika Waititi dressed as Shrek and Fiona last year

The Lush collection launched this morning exclusively via the app, and will be available in selected stores (Glasgow City, Liverpool, London Oxford Street and Edinburgh) and on the Lush website from Monday 25 March 2024.