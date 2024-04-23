Sofia Richie's bridal nails throwback has got us in the mood for a minimalist spring manicure

Spring is finally here, which means that a nail update is in order.

While the season of new beginnings lends itself to pretty pastels and upbeat florals, if you're looking for something more understated and categorically luxe-looking, It-girl Sofia Richie has you covered.

The 25-year-old indulged in a spot of nostalgia recently as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

This time last year, Lionel Richie's daughter, the very personification of the 'Quiet Luxury' trend, married Los Angeles-based music entrepreneur Elliot Grange in an elegant ceremony held on the French Riviera.

Sofia wore not one, not two, but three bespoke Chanel dresses for her nuptials, carving herself as the ultimate, hyper-aspirational Gen Z bride.

MORE: Sofia Richie's best maternity style moments (so far)

READ: Sofia Richie’s first pregnancy outfit is a masterclass in maternity style

And rest assured, Sofia's beauty game was equally first-rate. Her dewy, romantic makeup look was created by artist-to-the-stars Pati Dubroff and she entrusted her nude bridal nails to internationally renowned manicurist Georgia Rae.

© Instagram / @sofiarichiegrainge The influencer shared a clip of her understated wedding manicure

Sofia reminisced over the occasion on her Instagram Stories, giving her 11m followers a close-up look at one of her nail looks from the milestone weekend.

READ: Sofia Richie's baby gender reveal outfit oozed comfort chic

RELATED: I tried Nudestix and can totally see why Sofia Richie is obsessed

The clip showed her sporting white bridal-themed pyjamas and showing off her super natural, yours-nails-but-better mani design alongside her emerald-cut diamond ring.

"I created two manicure looks for Sofia, one for the rehearsal dinner and one for the wedding ceremony," Georgia previously told Hello! Fashion. "Sofia already had an idea on the looks she wanted to go for but we swatched colours on both days to see how they would look against her skin tone and the dresses."

"For the rehearsal manicure Sofia wanted a white shade, we toyed with the idea of doing a solid white but decided on OPI 'Funny Bunny' which is a soft, sheer, milky white instead."

"For the wedding ceremony Sofia wanted a sheer nude but something a little more pink, we swatched a few colours and after discussing with her bridesmaids and stylist we collectively decided on 'Sweet Candy Breath' by Bio Sculpture,” explained Georgia.

© Instagram / @sofiarichiegrainge Sofia's nail look was created by manicurist Georgia Rae

The design felt extremely similar to the natural makeup of the nail, pink and transparent with a super subtle hint of tip peeking through the shade.

Clean, understated and not overly done, Sofia's bridal nails leaned into the 'Quiet Luxury' trend, capturing a certain new-age minimalism that we are still head over heels for, even a whole year on from her nuptials.