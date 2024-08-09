Team GB's Ellie Aldridge's Olympic manicure was gold medal-worthy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We've said so many times that for fashion and beauty fans, the Olympics is as much about the style on show as it is the actual sport.

From Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson to Simone Biles and Noah Lyles, the manicures in particular have earned multiple top spots on the podium by themselves.

This time it was the turn of Team GB's Ellie Aldridge, who won the first gold medal in kitesurfing in Paris on Thursday - her first-ever for her country, proving that Brits are just as well-versed in the nail department as the rest of the world.

© Instagram /@ellieealdridge Ellie shared her medal-winning moment on Instagram

An emotional Ellie took to the podium and posed with her medal proudly in hand. The other prize-winning piece she held up was her tangerine orange manicure complete with spots and squiggles in a lighter orange hue.

© Instagram /@ellieealdridge She sported a bright orange manicure for the event

Lots of British athletes have incorporated bright carrot hues into their competition style agenda reflecting the colour of the British squad's presentation tops, which seems to be bringing us an extra dosing of good luck. Earlier this we, middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson also finished in first place whilst wearing a set of seriously stylish, vibrant orange Nike Zoom Victory 2 spikes trainers - the same ones she wore when setting the new British record in July, placing her as the sixth-fastest woman in history over the distance.

© Getty Keely competing in the Women's 800m Final on day ten of the Olympic Games

Though Ellie and Keely's tangerine accessories are on-theme with their country's clothing agenda for this year's quadrennial competition, orange has been a major trend in the style department.

The colour experts at Pantone made 'sun orange' one of their summer colours for SS24, making it a go-to for A-listers and influencers alike this summer.

If you want to stay on-trend and support Team GB this season, opt for some dopamine-inducing orange in your fashion and beauty agenda.



