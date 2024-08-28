Tan line makeup is trending on TikTok and we kind of obsessed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Despite the fact that sunny days in the UK are few and far between, every year the discourse around protecting your skin from the sun resurfaces and this summer is no exception.

However, unlike years gone by, instead of sharing tips on how to get the perfect, even summer glow without toasting yourself in harmful UV rays, influencers on TikTok are opting for redder hues, recreating burn lines - aptly named 'Heat Stroke Makeup'.

It might come as a surprise to those of us who have been actively avoiding tan lines but like many trends that were popular in the early 2000's this one has captured the imagination of Gen-Z.

If you’ve ever tried to cover up your tan lines with bronzer or fake tan, or switched up your bikini mid-trip to avoid returning home with dreaded strap lines - then now might be the time to embrace the Y2K vibes of this beauty trend instead.

A quick scroll on TikTok and you’ll see influencers turning to pinky-red beauty products to create the illusion of tan lines, using things like tape and jewellery as stencils to add to the authenticity.

Most influencers recreating the look credit the trend to Isa, who has gained over 1.4 million views on the video that appears to have kickstarted the trend. Using products like cream blushes in shades of coral and burnt reds to create that 'I've-spent-slightly-too-long-in-the-sun-vibe', seems to be the key to nailing the look.

Earlier in the year Fenty Beauty hopped on the trend as part of their summer campaign which used models with strategically placed tan lines to show off the latest launches.

The playful look is an extension of the sunburn blush trend which celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have been championing this year.

Celebs including Hailey Bieber are big fans of the sunburn blush trend

To recreate it yourself, take your blush from your cheeks, over the bridge of your nose and onto your forehead for a sun-kissed look without any damage to your skin.